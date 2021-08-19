Walmart hires lawyer as compliance chief

Walmart Inc. has hired Matt Miner to lead its global compliance program.

As executive vice president and global chief ethics and compliance officer, Miner will report to Rachel Brand, Walmart's chief legal officer and executive vice president of global governance.

Miner arrives at Walmart from the Washington, D.C., office of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he was a partner and led the firm's white-collar litigation and government investigation practice.

Miner brings experience managing investigations involving alleged corporate misconduct, including matters related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to his biography on the law firm's website.

He also has served as a deputy assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice's Criminal Division.

Walmart paid a $282.7 million settlement in 2019 to end a federal investigation into the retailer's compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The investigation was led by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

-- Serenah McKay

U.S. agency projects fall-off for payrolls

The U.S. payrolls count was probably reduced slightly in the year through March, a period the pandemic made extremely volatile for both the labor market and the economy.

The number of workers on payrolls probably will be revised down by 166,000 during the period, according to the Labor Department's preliminary benchmark projections issued Wednesday.

The revision period captures some of the wildest swings in the labor market in the nation's history -- the year through March included both the record monthly payrolls decline in April 2020 and an unprecedented advance a few months later.

First, pandemic-driven shutdowns cast millions of people out of work within a matter of weeks. Then, the loosening of those government restrictions and the broader reopening of the economy led to a hiring snap-back.

The final annual benchmark revisions to payrolls will be issued in February.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index dips by 23.84, ends day at 661.20

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 661.20, down 23.84.

Shares of America's Car-Mart fell 18.6%.

"The release of minutes from the July Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting this afternoon spurred a late day sell-off as officials noted that 'it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year' as the energy and health care sectors underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.