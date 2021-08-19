Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville reinstates mask policy

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College employees, students and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors, the college announced Wednesday.

The mask requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in all college facilities, according to a college news release.

An increase in covid-19 cases and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask recommendations prompted the move, according to the release.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors and in public to maximize protection from the virus and to prevent its spread, according to its website.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 41 to 6,539 on Tuesday. It was just the second time since February the toll rose by more than 40 in a single day.

"Due to the alarming rise in covid-19 infections and our local hospitals at or near capacity, NWACC is taking steps to protect our employees, students and visitors. We will continue to monitor the legal and public health developments and update our policies as needed," said Evelyn Jorgenson, the college's president. "As a community college, we are committed to doing our part to keep our community safe and our people protected and healthy."

The college's fall semester officially begins Saturday.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled Aug. 6 that Act 1002, a state law banning mask mandates for public institutions, appears to be illegal, and he issued a preliminary injunction against it. The decision prompted mask decisions throughout the state by school districts, colleges and universities, cities and counties.

The college's announcement came one week after University of Arkansas System trustees voted to direct system campuses to implement face-covering policies.

Northwest Arkansas Community College leaders will continue to monitor the legal challenge to Act 1002 and reassess face-covering requirements on a monthly basis, according to the release.

The college Wednesday was unable to provide a percentage of its employees who have been vaccinated. The college has asked for a state report on this but has not received it yet, according to Liz Kapsner, associate director of communications.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state. It enrolled 7,411 students last fall.