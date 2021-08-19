BASEBALL

A's ace requires surgery

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek that will need surgery to repair, but he sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive. Bassitt was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a ball from Brian Goodwin's bat in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The veteran right-hander has shown no signs of a concussion and a scan of his brain was normal, though Bassitt can't recall everything that happened during the ordeal. A's athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Wednesday that the pitcher is in "really good spirits, doing well," even with his right eye still swollen shut. Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture -- meaning three different bones -- in his right cheek that will require surgery. With the bones out of place, they will have to be moved back into the right positions, Paparesta said.

Bauer to 'invoke the fifth'

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and will answer no questions in the case of a woman seeking a five-year restraining order against him, his attorney said in court Wednesday. Bauer's lawyer Shawn Holley told a judge the only questions he will answer are "his name and what he does for a living," and cited a pending criminal investigation by police in Pasadena, Calif. The legal team seeking the order for a woman who says Bauer choked her into unconsciousness and punched her in two sexual encounters said Bauer was the last remaining witness they intended to call at the hearing. Holley asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman to allow Bauer to avoid taking the stand entirely, as defendants in criminal cases do. Normally in civil matters, a witness would invoke the Fifth Amendment on a question-by-question basis.

FOOTBALL

NCAA investigating Nebraska

Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program amid allegations Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of Coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic. Athletic Director Trev Alberts confirmed the investigation first reported by The Action Network, while Frost said any workouts were approved by his superiors. "Everything we did through covid was in the best interest and health of our players in mind and everything we did was approved by athletic department administration and campus administration," Frost said after practice. Citing unidentified sources, The Action Network report said Nebraska has "significant video footage" confirming practice violations occurred in the presence of Frost and other assistants. Alberts said the investigation started before his hiring was announced July 14 and that he found out about it after he started.

FBI enters Watson case

An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment said Wednesday that he and some of his clients have spoken to the FBI about the case. Tony Buzbee told The Associated Press that the FBI "reached out to me, and I responded." The FBI's involvement was first reported Tuesday by League of Justice, a website that reports on sports and the law. The revelation by Buzbee of the FBI's involvement prompted Watson's lead attorney to hold a news conference on Wednesday to say that the FBI had spoken with the quarterback earlier this year about allegations of extortion by one of his accusers. In their lawsuits, the 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.

Bears without top picks

The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks. Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery. The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp. Nagy didn't consider Fields' injury serious and holding him out of practice was precautionary. He wasn't certain about Fields' status for Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo at Soldier Field.

Jets guard Lewis retiring

New York Jets guard Alex Lewis is retiring from playing football, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The 29-year-old Lewis last practiced on Aug. 5, when he came off the field with what Coach Robert Saleh said was a head injury. The offensive lineman was placed on the exempt/left squad list the following day. ESPN first reported Lewis' retirement Wednesday. Lewis was entering his third season with the Jets, who acquired him from Baltimore for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019. He took over at left guard that year when Kelechi Osemele was injured and started 12 games. Lewis, whom Jets General Manager Joe Douglas knew from their time together with the Ravens, was rewarded for his solid play with a three-year, $18.6 million contract extension. He began last season as the starting left guard, but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after playing nine games.

TENNIS

Osaka rallies vs. Gauff

Second-ranked Naomi Osaka was down a set and a break to 17-year-old Coco Gauff to pull out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday in Mason, Ohio, her first WTA Tour event since the French Open in late May. Citing discomfort with post-match news conferences, the four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from Roland Garros and skipped Wimbledon. She was eliminated in the round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics after lighting the Olympic cauldron in her native Japan. The 23-year-old Osaka is outspoken on many social issues and announced during Monday's pre-match media session that she would be donating her tournament prize money to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, her father's homeland.

Thiem to miss U.S. Open

Defending champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of the U.S. Open, saying Wednesday he will miss the rest of the year because of a right wrist injury. Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and said the pain returned last week after he hit a ball during training. Doctors recommended he wear a wrist splint for another six weeks before resuming training. The No. 6-ranked Thiem made the announcement in a social media post, and a statement from his management company described the injury as a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist.

MOTOR SPORTS

Japanese GP canceled

This year's Japanese Grand Prix was canceled following discussions between the government and race promoters, Formula One organizers said Wednesday. The race in Suzuka had been scheduled for Oct. 10, between the events in Turkey and the United States. The decision creates another dent in F1′s calendar of Asia-based races this season following the cancellation of the Australian and Singapore GPs and the indefinite postponement of the Chinese GP in Shanghai.

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken off the field after getting hit in the head from a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)