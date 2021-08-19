Ohtani belts 40th HR, pitches Angels over Tigers

DETROIT -- Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday .

The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career home run, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single.

"He's obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he's also a great person," Ohtani said. "I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later."

Instead, Ohtani put on a show.

The Japanese right-hander allowed 6 hits, struck out 8 and walked none in a 90-pitch outing.

"I don't know what you can say about him that hasn't been said before," Angels Manager Joe Maddon said. "He's not going to win the Triple Crown, but he's in the discussion for everything else. If you are a Cy Young or MVP voter, your eyes have to be wide open at this point."

Ohtani (8-1) became the first major leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.

"Obviously, he's an incredibly special talent and we got to witness all of it first-hand tonight," Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said.

Rasiel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save, retiring Cabrera on a fly ball to the warning track in right.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (8-11) allowed six hits in 62/3 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 4 Ryan Yarbrough came off the covid-19 injured list and worked five scoreless innings as AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore its 14th consecutive loss.

ROYALS 3, ASTROS 2 Hunter Dozier hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Kansas City earned its third consecutive win over Houston.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 7 (11) Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for Minnesota for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning to beat Cleveland.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 2 Andrew Heaney pitched seven smooth innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single in his return from covid-19, and New York beat Boston.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1 Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run on the game's third at-bat, Marco Gonzales pitched 51/3 shutout innings and Seattle beat Texas.

WHITE SOX 3, ATHLETICS 2 Luis Robert had three hits and drove in two runs as Chicago defeated Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 4 (10) Jackie Bradley Jr. scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, and Avisail Garcia hit two home runs to help Milwaukee rally for a win over St. Louis.

DODGERS 9, PIRATES 0 Max Muncy hit two home runs and drove in five runs as Los Angeles defeated Pittsburgh.

METS 6, GIANTS 2 (12) Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, lifting New York over San Francisco hours after owner Steve Cohen called out New York's hitters for a lack of production.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 5 Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his San Diego debut. C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBI and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 31/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring.

CUBS 7, REDS 1 Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcantara also went deep, and depleted Chicago beat Cincinnati.

BRAVES 11, MARLINS 9 Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle for the second time and Atlanta beat Miami. The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th home run in the sixth.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, PHILLIES 2 Humberto Castellanos pitched 51/3 innings and singled twice as Arizona beat Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, BLUE JAYS 5 Josh Bell hit a three-run home run off Brad Hand, sending Washington to a victory over Toronto.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 5

NY Mets 6, San Francisco 2 (12)

Atlanta 11, Miami 9

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4 (10)

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 2

LA Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7 (11)

NY Yankees 5, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

LA Angels 3, Detroit 1

Kansas City 3, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 8, Toronto 5