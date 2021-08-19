100 years ago

Aug. 19, 1921

• Mrs. Everett Tucker of Tucker sent to Governor McRae her acceptance of his appointment as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Monticello Agricultural College, succeeding Judge S. R. Smith of Monticello, resigned. Governor McRae's appointment of Mrs. Tucker is in line with his policy of placing a woman on each of the agricultural school boards.

50 years ago

Aug. 19, 1971

• Ottis R. Cude, manager of North Little Rock Water Department said that President Nixon's 90-day wage-price freeze could delay the city's needed water-rate raises. Cude said he and Edwin L. Mercing, a certified public accountant, had been working on the details of a rate increase that would put most of the burden on customers outside the city and Sherwood limits as Mayor William F. "Casey" Laman had suggestd.

25 years ago

Aug. 19, 1996

• JOHNSON -- From the porch of Miss Sarah's Country Kitchen, Main Street in this town of 1,400 sometimes looks more like a busy thoroughfare in a much larger town.The customers at Miss Sarah's, a converted house, reflect the changing nature of Johnson: Most are not residents but come from other cities to sample the country cooking or drop in as they pass through, as more and more people are doing. "Certain times of the day, there will just be a solid stream coming down Main," said Mayor Richard Long. Wedged between the burgeoning cities of Fayetteville and Springdale, Johnson still has a rural atmosphere.

10 years ago

Aug. 19, 2011

• Mary Beth Bowman, North Little Rock's Community Development director, will join the Argenta Community Development Corp. nonprofit organization as its executive director, the agency announced Thursday. Since July, Bowman has been helping the agency oversee two neighborhood-stabilization programs in which the city is a partner with the Argenta Corp. and has also retained her position with the city. The dual responsibility came at Mayor Patrick Hays' request. Bowman worked out so well that Argenta Corp. decided to hire her permanently, ending its national search for a director, said Kelly Conley, president of the Argenta Corp.'s board of directors. "The fact is the biggest things on our plate right now are the neighborhood-stabilization programs that she's administering for us and the city," Conley said Thursday. "Hiring her helps us get our feet back under us. She's such a strong leader with the experience of working with the community, she's able to hit the ground running. That made her stand out."