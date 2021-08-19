Outdoors calendar

Calendar

SEPTEMBER

9 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Legacy Acres Event Center, Conway. Hunter Padgett (501) 730-1376 or hepadgett@yahoo.com

16 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

28 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club, Monticello. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

OCTOBER

7 Southwest Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Timeless Traditions, Hope. Jason Banks (870) 703-0442.

9 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Activities Building., Sheridan. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039.

19 Northwest Arkansas Striper & Walleye Association monthly meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops conference room, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Guests welcome. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com

21 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White Hall Community Center. Chad Stone (870) 692-3013 or stone.chad@yahoo.com

28 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Holiday Inn Convention Center. Greg Knowles (870) 648-6565 or gknowles@cableone.net

30 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Woods, Camden. J.J. Lindsey (870) 833-2154 or jjdixiedog@yahoo.com

NOVEMBER

7 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas National Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039.

8 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Adonai Tsuri Event Venue, Van Buren. David Martin (479) 806-7761.

16 Northwest Arkansas Striper & Walleye Association monthly meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops conference room, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Guests welcome. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com