Photo of gun stirs panic on 3rd day

White Hall High School went on a brief lockdown Wednesday -- the third day of school in the district -- as school officials and police investigated a circulated photo of a handgun.

In a statement Wednesday evening, White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro said the department was contacted by White Hall School District administration at approximately noon "about several students at WHHS having received a text/photograph on their cell phones of a handgun. A concerned student had informed WHHS staff."

Shapiro continued: "WHPD supervisors, WHPD Officers and the WHPD Criminal Investigator responded to the WHHS and immediately initiated an investigation."

White Hall Superintendent Doug Dorris, citing several students, said a photo that was sent to them on AirDrop contained an image of a person holding a gun near the lobby of a bathroom. AirDrop is an online platform where one can transfer files between devices.

The details of the lobby did not match that on White Hall's campus, and neither did the clothing or description of the person photographed.

The campus was shut down for about 10 to 15 minutes, Dorris said.

"A thorough investigation determined that the photo did not originate on or from any WHSD campus nor was there any WHSD student in possession of a firearm," Shapiro wrote. "WHPD will continue to investigate the original source of the photo, the person(s) responsible for sending the photo and their intent."

Dorris said someone had found out the photo was taken in El Paso, Texas, although police did not confirm that.

"Any kid on [AirDrop] could pick it up and shoot it to others," Dorris said.

The photo, Dorris said, had the word "Bulldogs" on it. "Bulldogs" is the nickname of White Hall's athletic teams, but Dorris added that it could have referred to "any number" of teams with that name.

"Once we found out about this, the White Hall Police Department was there," Dorris said. "We don't know who that person was."

Dorris commended school administration for responding quickly to the situation, which occurred a day after a 17-year-old student at Watson Chapel High School was booked into the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center after the discovery of a weapon and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle. Another 17-year-old connected to the vehicle was detained by Jefferson County sheriff's officials but later released and immediately suspended from school.

The students' identities and jailed suspect's legal status were not revealed due to their age.

Dorris said the incident Wednesday is "definitely a problem we'd have to deal with, but I don't think it was any of our kids."