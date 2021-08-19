Shooting injures Jonesboro man, 21, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man injured Wednesday night, according to Jonesboro police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road shortly before 6:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Police found the victim, 21-year-old Zaread Andrews of Jonesboro, and a witness, at the intersection of Hoover Avenue and North Fisher Street, police spokesperson Sally Smith said. Andrews was suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg.

Police said Andrews was transported to an area hospital.

A suspect has been identified, but no arrest had been made Thursday morning, Smith said.

According to Smith, there have been 13 shootings in Jonesboro since the beginning of the year. Four of those have been fatal, she said.