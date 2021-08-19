Q&A with the owner of North Little Rock’s drive-in movie theater

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

During the pandemic, James Snyder started operating a drive-in movie theater in North Little Rock at 7318 Windsong Drive.

It’s almost exclusively promoted through a private Facebook group called "North Little Rock Drive-in Movies,” and decisions on what movies are shown are often based on input from Facebook group members.

Snyder thought the drive-in might shut down when the pandemic began to wane in the spring, but now he thinks it will live on, at least for the foreseeable future.

We spoke with Snyder to ask him a few questions about how the drive-in came to be and its upcoming plans. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: Can we get a little bit of background on the drive-in?

James Snyder: When covid kind of shut everything down last year, I tried to figure out what I could do to pay my bills and thought that the drive-in movie theater would be the answer and, and it went really well. You can make an online reservation, and select the spot that you're going to be in. But we make all the unreserved spots available on a first come, first served basis. On the night of the show when we just put a donation box out by the gate and people who want to come see the movie and either didn't plan ahead or maybe just didn't have the money to do a $20 spot, they can come out and just catch one of the open spaces. It worked out really well.

ADG: You said you're looking for a way to pay your bills, but I don't think most people are like “I'll just make a drive-in movie theater.” How did that come up?

JS: I've been an event promoter for the last 15 years. I used to do the booking at Jaunita’s and I was a general manager and an owner of Jaunita’s before it went away, and did the stuff at the Metroplex after that. Even prior to that, I worked in radio and television as their non-traditional revenue director, so events and concerts and parties, that kind of thing. And so, you're right. A lot of people wouldn’t probably just come up with a drive-in movie theater idea, but one of my friends was talking about how much he'd like to see one around and kind of convinced me that it was worth looking into, even helped me get started. It's one of those things where we looked at the property and kind of thought about it, had an excellent projector available to us through the building and decided to start making it happen. It was, I think mostly because of covid, it just was really well received last year. This year has been much slower just because there's just so many more things to do right now.

ADG: You said in the Facebook group a few months ago you thought maybe the drive-in was going to shut down, and now you feel like you might be able to keep it going, just not showing movies as often as in the past. Is there something that changed?

JS: One of the things that's changed is that, you know, the delta variant seems to be making a pretty big impact into the community and so we're thinking there are going to be people that do want a safe place to go. We're all masked up out there and it is an outdoor event. And then, in addition to that, we had a conversation with the motion-licensing people, and made it affordable to start promoting to the public and start advertising it. And I think that's a big part of it. I think there's some people that were regulars last year that have disappeared just because the world's opening back up. There's a lot more stuff to do.

ADG: One of things I was always curious about was why it had this Facebook group and why it was run that way. Was that because of the licensing agreements?

JS: Originally, the license agreement says you cannot advertise, like I can't put an ad in the paper saying, ‘hey we're doing this.’ Now I took that to mean when they said no advertising that they meant social media as well. I started the private Facebook group, on that basis and found out soon afterwards that no, really we're just talking about major media, you know, print, television, radio, so they don't care if we advertise on Facebook, but I already built this group. And once you build the private group you can’t take it public, so we just left it that way. And also, I mean I only have 40 spaces. I don't have hundreds of spaces, I've got 40 spaces. And so my thought was, there's 15,000 people in this group. We only can accommodate 40 cars, there's probably not much more reason to, to get out there and talk about it beyond this group, which was true last year, and no longer true this year.

ADG: You mentioned you've seen fewer visitors this year and now it's starting to ramp up — what level of activities are you anticipating going forward, like once a month, twice a month?

JS: Once or twice a month, and also in response to whatever demand there is. I mean, if we can do it weekly, sure, we'll continue to do it weekly. If not, I mean, the once or twice a month may go away if that doesn't work either. It's just kind of what everybody wants to do.