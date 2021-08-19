ARRESTS

Farmington

• Rocky Gwynne, 28, of 11897 N. Club House Parkway in Farmington, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering and battery. Gwynne was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Galindo Mendoza, 30, of 261B Sage St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Mendoza was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• John Bass, 46, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Bass was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• Steven Tate, 57, of 7 Applecross Place in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Tate was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.