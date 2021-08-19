CLASS AA-CENTRAL

ROUGHRIDERS 8, TRAVELERS 0

Designated hitter Blaine Crim hit a home run and an RBI double Wednesday to lead the Frisco RoughRiders to a victory over the Arkansas Travelers in front of 4,726 fans at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Crim's double was part of a three-run fourth inning. Justin Foscue started the scoring with a fielder's choice that allowed Bubba Thompson to score. Foscue scored on Crim's double and Crim scored on Sam Huff's RBI single to center field.

After Thompson hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, Crim's solo home run in the sixth inning -- his fourth of the season -- made it 5-0. Former Arkansas Razorback Jax Biggers added his second home run of the season -- a solo shot -- in the seventh inning, while Miguel Agaricio and Jordan Procyshen added RBI doubles in the eighth.

Thompson finished 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored to lead the RoughRiders, while Crim and right fielder Miguel Aparicio had two hits each. The Travelers were held to five hits with no player having more than one.

Frisco starter Cody Bradford (1-0) earned the victory on the mound after allowing 4 hits with 1 walk and 9 strikeouts over 7 innings. Arkansas starter Emerson Hancock (0-1) took the loss after allowing 3 earned runs on 5 hits with 2 strikeouts in 4 innings.

The Travelers and RoughRiders will play a doubleheader today to make up for Tuesday's rain out. The first game is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. Central.