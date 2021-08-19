Siloam Springs School Board approves bond refunding

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs School Board members approved refunding bonds Aug. 12 during their meeting.

Due to low interest rates, the board sought to refinance one of two bonds issued by the district. The bond has an outstanding balance of $8,125,000 and was issued on March 1, 2019.

Scott Beardsley, president of First Security Beardsley, called Superintendent Jody Wiggins last month to inform him the district could save money by refinancing the bond.

First Security Beardsley offered out $8,315,000 (reduced from $8,420,000) in refunding bonds, which will mature on June 1, 2023, to 2039, according to the final recap presented by First Security Beardsley.

The school district received five bids and accepted the lowest true interest cost (TIC), which was Raymond James & Associates with a TIC rate of 1.36%, the recap states.

As the winning bidder, Raymond James has the right to appoint the bank the school district would be making its payments to, which will be First National Bank of Lawrence County, said Beardsley.

In the packet was an attached debt schedule which shows the debt payment going down from $509,000 for this school year, Beardsley said. The debt payment will go down to $381,000 the following year and then $89,000 the year after that, Beardsley said.

"Then it tapers off," Beardsley said. "We push all of the savings up to the early part so you can benefit today, and in all likelihood, sometime in the next five to 10 years, will probably restructure this loan anyway so we want to make sure that you get the benefit early."

Closing date for the bonds will be Aug. 26, Beardsley said. The transfer of funds spells out the wire transfers that will occur on the day of closing to pay off the 2019 bond issue, Beardsley said.

The district will begin repaying this back in December of this year, and the interest payment is $31,500 with a net savings of $1,111,119 over the life or 10.51% less than the district will be obligated to pay, Beardsley said.

The final step is for one of the board members to read the motion authorizing the issuance and delivery of $8,315,000 and thereby adopting the resolution, the final recap states.

"Thank you for ... stepping up and working with our district and making that happen," said board member Grant Loyd.

The School Board also approved the following licensed resignations:

• Lindsey Sharp, Middle School Special Education (SPED).

• Tang Jones, High School Math.

The School Board approved hiring the following licensed staff for the 2021-2022 school year:

• Ashley Young, Middle School Special Education.

• Jeff Pennington, Middle School Seventh Grade English Language Arts.

• Elizabeth Wieneke, Eighth Grade Social Studies.

• Robert Hubbard, Medical Detectives.

• Douglas Ward, High School Math.

• Von Eshnaur, Intermediate Sixth Grade Social Studies.

• Deborah Waldoch, High School Special Education (SPED).

• Krista Mitchell, Northside Kindergarten.

The board also approved one student to transfer into the Siloam Springs School District along with the following transfers out of the district:

• A total of 10 students to Gentry.

• Seven students to Springdale.

• One student to Fayetteville.