State Department of Human Services fights release of Duggar documents

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Human Services says it shouldn't have to release any documents related to the Duggar family in a lawsuit filed by Jim Bob Duggar's daughters about the release of police reports on sexual abuse by their brother.

Lawyers for the defendants in the case -- the city of Springdale and current and former city officials -- served a subpoena to the department asking for all investigative files, documents, communications, reports and information regarding or related to Joshua Duggar, Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar, Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar Forsyth, or representatives or agents acting on their behalf.

An attorney for the Human Services Department filed a motion to quash the subpoena, arguing the information requested is subject to state confidentially laws.

"To the extent that any child maltreatment documentation exists, and that such documentation is in the possession of DHS, the Arkansas Child Maltreatment Act applies," according to a brief filed with the motion.

True reports of maltreatment and screened-out, administratively closed and unsubstantiated reports of child maltreatment are all confidential and may only be disclosed to certain individuals and entities specifically authorized under the law, according to the motion. There is no exception in the law for the defendants in the girls' lawsuit.

"DHS has a duty to maintain the confidentiality of any child maltreatment report, should any such report exist, as required by state law," according to the motion.

Four daughters of the Jim Bob Duggar family sued Springdale and Washington County officials in May 2017 claiming they improperly released redacted police investigation documents to the celebrity magazine, In Touch. The magazine published the information, which allowed the women to be identified, the suit says.

The lawsuit alleges publicizing their trauma subjected the women and their families "to extreme mental anguish and emotional distress."

The police investigation concluded Josh Duggar fondled the sisters and at least one other girl. The statute of limitation had run out and no criminal charges were filed.

The motion also says the department is trying to protect itself from potential lawsuits that might allege it released confidential information.

Should the court order the department to release any documents, the name of the reporter should be redacted, according to the motion.

The lawsuit is set for trial starting Dec. 9 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.