BASKETBALL

Moody sets autograph signings

Former University of Arkansas guard Moses Moody, now a rookie with the NBA's Golden State Warriors, will have free public signing events in Fayetteville on Saturday and in Little Rock on Sunday.

Fans attending the signings will receive a free autographed image of Moody authenticated by Upper Deck, as well as the opportunity to create their own personalized Upper Deck basketball trading card, according to a news release. Personal items will not be permitted or signed during either event.

Moody will be at the Walmart at 3919 N. Mall Ave. in Fayetteville from 2-4 p.m. Saturday with signing scheduled from 2:30-3:30 p.m. He'll be at the Walmart on 700 Bowman Road in Little Rock from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday with signing scheduled from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Moody was the No. 14 pick by the Warriors in last month's NBA Draft.

-- Bob Holt

Aldous returns as assistant coach

Hank Aldous, who played at Hendrix College for four years and was the Southern Athletic Association's Player of the Year as a redshirt senior, is returning to the Warriors as an assistant coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Aldous served as interim head coach at NAIA member Oklahoma City last season after being promoted to the role for the final 21 games of the 2019-20 season, when he led the Stars to the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals and coached the league's co-Freshman of the Year.

Aldous was also a graduate assistant at the University of Denver and has front-office experience with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League.

GOLF

Two qualify for U.S. Mid-Amateur

Tyler Reynolds of Rogers and Sean Heidrick of McKinney, Texas, were the two qualifiers Wednesday from Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock for the U.S. Mid-Amateur in September.

After shooting an even-par 36 on the front nine, Reynolds fired a 3-under 33 on the back to earn medalist honors with a 3-under 69 in the field of 47. Reynolds also won this year's Arkansas State Golf Association Match-Play Championship in June at Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club in Rogers.

Heidrick earned the second spot from Pleasant Valley by shooting a 2-under 70.

The U.S. Mid-Amateur will be held Sept. 25-30 at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Siasconset, Mass., and Miacomet Golf Course in Nantucket, Mass.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services