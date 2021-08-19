Super Quiz: Mars

Which month is named after Mars?
How many planets are closer to the sun than Mars?
Mars was the Roman god of ------.
By what colorful name is Mars known?
What are Phobos and Deimos?
Mars is the site of Olympus Mons. What is it?
This candy bar bears the name of the family/company that manufactures it.
What causes the red appearance of Mars?
This spacecraft landed on Mars in February 2021.
ANSWERS:
March
Three
War
The Red Planet
Mars' two moons
Volcano (mountain)
Mars bar (Mars)
Iron oxide (rust)
Perseverance