Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Mars

Today at 1:42 a.m.

  1. Which month is named after Mars?

  2. How many planets are closer to the sun than Mars?

  3. Mars was the Roman god of ------.

  4. By what colorful name is Mars known?

  5. What are Phobos and Deimos?

  6. Mars is the site of Olympus Mons. What is it?

  7. This candy bar bears the name of the family/company that manufactures it.

  8. What causes the red appearance of Mars?

  9. This spacecraft landed on Mars in February 2021.

ANSWERS:

  1. March

  2. Three

  3. War

  4. The Red Planet

  5. Mars' two moons

  6. Volcano (mountain)

  7. Mars bar (Mars)

  8. Iron oxide (rust)

  9. Perseverance

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Mars

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT