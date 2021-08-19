The big Bug Out

"The Taliban is not the North Vietnamese army. They're not--they're not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable."

--President Joe Biden, last month

Every president has them, those moments that will hang around on the negative side of the ledger when their time in office is done. Remember the Mission Accomplished banner? Or if you like your health-care plan, you can keep it. Good people on both sides. What the current president said at a press conference last month will likely be his "depends on what is, is" moment.

The late, great Charles Krauthammer once said that the Taliban think in terms of years, not weeks or months. So they waited around until they got a couple of United States presidents who would quit the fight, just as Osama bin Laden predicted when he said the United States had no staying power.

We say a couple of presidents, because the Trump administration started the wind-down. But few people will remember that now, and probably even fewer in the years to come. Just as LBJ is blamed for ramping up military action in Vietnam, but the actions of JFK before him are generally ignored.

President Biden gave another speech this week--after Afghanistan fell, people began dropping from airplanes, and the flag was lowered on the American embassy in Kabul--in which he said a couple of times that the buck stopped with him. After he had passed the buck over and over. After his speech, we were as confused as he was.

"We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals," President Biden told the nation. "Get those who attacked us on Sept. 11, 2001, and make sure al-Qaida could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again. We did that."

We did half of that. Osama bin Laden is dead. But now that the Taliban has complete control of Afghanistan again, how can we possibly "make sure" al-Qaida doesn't start plotting again? Some of us felt the whole point of keeping Afghanistan from falling back into the clutches of the Taliban gang was to keep it from becoming a launching point for terrorists against the homeland. Again. Let's all hope the first quote at the beginning of this editorial really is the one everybody remembers 10 years from now, and not this one.

"Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation building. It was never supposed to be creating a unified, centralized democracy."

Nation building? The United States had 2,500 troops there this spring and summer. This being August, there are probably more soldiers there than at Camp Robinson. Those troops propped up the weak Afghan government troops, preventing . . . well, preventing the events of this last week.

"I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces."

Maybe, but there had to be a better way. Even among those who've always wanted out of Afghanistan--and there are good reasons for their opinions--can anybody say watching people fall from airplanes was a success?

"We were clear-eyed about the risks. We planned for every contingency."

Somebody tell us this wasn't a government operation. If this is planning, what would it look like to be caught napping?

The president continued:

"So what happened? Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight. If anything, the developments of the past week reinforced that ending the U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision."

And that goes on the other side of the ledger. What happened last week was proof enough for those Americans who've wanted to leave. If anybody should be more embarrassed than the Americans, it's the Afghans.

"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."

Another echo from Vietnam: Remember when we wouldn't send American boys ten thousand miles away from home to do the fighting Asian boys ought to be doing?

"And our true strategic competitors--China and Russia--would love nothing more than the United States to continue to funnel billions of dollars in resources and attention into stabilizing Afghanistan indefinitely."

Actually, one can imagine that China and Russia would love nothing more than for this week's footage to be shown over and again on a loop. It makes their case(s) that the Americans can't be relied on. And that will certainly come up again in the years to come. And not to America's advantage.

Breaking news: Tuesday the state-controlled media on mainland China warned Taiwan: "From what happened in Afghanistan, they should perceive that once a war breaks out in the [Taiwan] Straits, the island's defense will collapse in hours and the U.S. military won't come to help."

This is what happens when a country doesn't keep its word in one part of the world. Its enemies are emboldened in other parts.

"So I'm left again to ask of those who argue that we should stay: How many more generations of America's daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan's civil war when Afghan troops will not? How many more lives--American lives--is it worth? How many endless rows of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery?"

A wise editor once advised opinion writers: Take on the opposition's best arguments, not its weakest. Well, that certainly is the president's best argument. That is, we don't have a sure answer. How many American lives was it "worth" to win World War II or defend Korea or Kuwait? Are American lives always "worth it" only if the war is won? What about American credibility in the world? And why was that the big argument for staying in Vietnam? Which, for an argument, turned out to be a dud, every bit as much as the Domino Theory.

But as The Washington Post pointed out this week, "U.S. troops had not been in major ground operations, and had endured very modest casualties, since 2014." The American military presence kept the Taliban underground. And could have continued to do so.

Ah, there were no good options in Afghanistan. But the point remains: If the Taliban didn't attack us on Sept. 11, 2001, that outfit did very much protect those who did. Which is why the war. This cause was in the national interest.

Whether the withdrawal will come back to haunt this country in the form of terrorism on these shores, whether it will be viewed as a premature surrender, whether the rest of the world can safely leave Afghanistan to the Taliban, whether this harms America's reputation, whether this makes future military conflict more difficult for the United States--all those questions can be debated, and certainly will be.

What can't be is the incompetent handling of the withdrawal. On that, for all our differences, most Americans can agree.