LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: The Gravel Yard hits pavement in Argenta Plaza

The Gravel Yard bluegrass band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock. (501) 404-0192.

According to its website, The Gravel Yard "formed fortuitously in an actual gravel lot in the small town of Mountain View ... After playing together for several weekends in a row, the group saw locals and visitors alike attending their jam sessions. They've now performed for larger and larger audiences all around the state and region."

The band plays the Collins Theatre in Paragould on Monday, in case you miss the Argenta show.

◼️ Richard Michael Hall and Emily Fenton will perform a free show at 8:30 p.m. today at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400. Rachel Ammons with Zakk will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday; Admission is $10. Mojo Depot will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $5.

◼️ Kingdom Falls will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. Admission is $5. (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Just Cuz' will perform a free outdoor show from 7-10 p.m. Friday; And Then Came Humans will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsey will perform from 6-8 p.m. today, The Parker Francis Band will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and The Spa City Legacy Band will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock. (501) 414-0848.

◼️ Ben & Doug will perform from 9-11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Stephanie Smittle and Dennis Ouellette will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Grand Trio will perform from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. Admission is free at the patio seating show. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Paul Tull will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Trey Johnson will perform at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Sam Riggs will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Standing room only tickets are $10. Jordy Searcy, along with opening act Carly Bannister, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ A Year & A Day will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the NLR Elks Club, 123 E. Broadway St., North Little Rock, (501) 374-1004.

◼️ Jason Lee Hale will perform for "Riffs at Stifft" from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Jerrod Mounce will perform from 8-11 p.m. Friday and The Pistol & The Queen will perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at the WXYZ bar at Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock. (501) 791-9999.

◼️ Blackwater Bayou and Presley Drake will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at The Shoe Tree Hangout, 23713 Sardis Road, Mabelvale. (501) 507-8159.

◼️ Yuni Wa, Au.dios.Bass and BBYVISHNU will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Moon Mane, Lap, Beenadriil and Noogy will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

BENTON

Matthew West and Zach Williams will headline the Amplify Fest Friday and Saturday at Holland Chapel Baptist Church, 15523 Interstate 30 South, Benton. Friday, the gates will open at 3 p.m., and performers will include Jamie Kimmett, Leanna Crawford, I Am They, Vertical Worship and Matthew West. Saturday, gates will open at 1 p.m., and performers will include Jordan St. Cyr, Social Club Misfits, Colton Dixon, Baldwin/Brock and Zach Williams. Admission is free. (501) 778-4546; amplifyfest.org.

CADDO VALLEY

The John Calvin Brewer Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. Admission is free.

CAMDEN

Christine DeMeo will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451.

CONWAY

Barrett Baber will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Tooter & Payton will perform at 6 p.m. today; The Spa City Legacy Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Get Off My Lawn will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway/.

◼️ Modern Vintage will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576; tcsmidtown.com.

◼️ Bad Habit will perform at 10 p.m. today for a "Back2School Bash" at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556; bearsdenpizza.net.

DARDANELLE

Tragikly White will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479)229-4458; fsgrill.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Arkansauce will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $18. (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

FORT SMITH

Charley Crockett, along with opening act Joshua Ray Walker, will perform at 8 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $25 or $30. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Josh & The Fallout will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-5225.

◼️ What the Funk will perform from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday at Silk's Bar and Grill at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Aaron Owens will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., (U.S. 70 East) Hot Springs. (501) 624-5455; doitwithyourbootson.com.

◼️ The Big Dam Horns will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Private Practice will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Chris Johns and Porter Crews will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, 100 Exchange St., Hot Springs. (501) 781-3405; gratefulheadpizza.com.

◼️ Raising Grey will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Warehouse, 301 Broadway St., Hot Springs. Admission is $5. (501) 538-0399.

◼️ Alan Hunt will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Bar, 1609 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs. (501) 623-2406.

◼️ Amie Bishop will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Canvas will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and The Kim Donnette Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Arkansas-born Collin Raye will bring their "90s Electric Throwdown" tour to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). Season passes and one-day tickets are available. (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com.

Jacob Flores has a busy weekend planned, with multiple gigs lined up in Hot Springs and one in Benton. Check out the schedule listed under “Hot Springs.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Jacob Flores has a full weekend of shows lined up in Central Arkansas: 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at Diablos Tacos & Mezcal, 528 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4327; 6-9 p.m. Friday at Salsa's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 4324 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 520-5305; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501)525-9797; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday for brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-7771; and 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepo's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Grant Hudson will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday; The Back Beats will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and the monthly Sunday Jazz concert will feature saxophonists Matt Schatz and Brandon Dorris, who will be joined by Clyde Pound (keyboards), CE Askew (drums) and David Higginbotham (bass) at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MOUNT IDA

Dr. Krunkenstein featuring Legend of Dragonfire will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County Front Porch stage, outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. Admission is free, but donations to the band will be collected. (870) 867-2723.

PARAGOULD

The Gravel Yard bluegrass band will perform at 7 p.m. Monday for "Bluegrass Monday" at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. Tickets are $10; free for those age 18 and under. (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com.

ROGERS

Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe and Bethel Music will perform at 7 p.m. today at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets range from $27 for lawn seating to $39 to $89 for reserved seating. (479) 443-5600; inf0@amptickets.com.

WASHINGTON

The 1859 Marine Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the 1874 Courthouse in Historic Washington State Park in Washington. Admission is free; lawn chairs or blankets are recommended. (870) 983-2684.

WILSON

Cory Jackson will perform at 6 p.m. today on the Town Square on North Jefferson Street, near the Wilson Cafe & Tavern, as part of the Wilson Summer Music Series. Lawn chairs are suggested. Admission is free. (870) 655-8311.