This week's golf events

THIS WEEK'S PROFESSIONAL EVENTS

PGA TOUR

EVENT The Northern Turst

SITE Jersey City, N.J.

COURSE Liberty National (Par 71, 7,410 yards)

PURSE $9.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,170,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 1-5 p.m, Saturday, noon-2 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; CBS, Saturday, 2-5 p.m., Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Dustin Johnson

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

LPGA TOUR

EVENT British Open

SITE Carnoustie, Scotland

COURSE Carnoustie GL (Par 71, 6,649 yards)

PURSE $4.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $675,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 5 a.m.-noon, Saturday, 6-11 a.m., Sunday, 6-11 a.m.; CNBC, Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; NBC, Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Sophia Popov

ARKANSANS ENTERED Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Czech Masters

SITE Prague, Czech Republic.

COURSE Albatross Golf Resort (Par 72, 7,468 yards)

PURSE $1.169 million

WINNER'S SHARE $195,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel (tape delay), Friday-Sunday, 3-5 a.m., Monday, 2-4 a.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Thomas Pieters (2019)

ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

EVENT Boeing Classic

SITE Snoqualmie, Wash.

COURSE The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge (Par 72, 7,217 yards)

PURSE $2.1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $315,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel (tape delay), Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Brandt Jobe (2019)

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Boise Open

SITE Boise, Idaho

COURSE Hillcrest CC (Par 71, 6,880 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 5-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Stephan Jaeger

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings