Trial start casts R&B star as victimizer, victim

NEW YORK -- R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors that to find the truth they will have to sift lies from accusers with agendas.

The differing perspectives were aired as the long-anticipated trial began unfolding in a Brooklyn courtroom where several accusers were scheduled to testify in the next month about the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer whose career has been derailed by charges that have left him jailed as he goes broke.

Jerhonda Pace, the first accuser to testify, told jurors Wednesday that she was a 16-year-old and a member of Kelly's fan club when he invited her to his mansion, where he ordered her to take off her clothing.

"He asked me to continue to tell everyone I was 19 and act like I was 21," she said. Pace said Kelly said "that's good" when she revealed her virginity and she recalled that he said he wanted to "train her" sexually.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJsVGlM9_II]

The Associated Press doesn't name reported victims of sexual abuse without their consent unless they have spoken publicly extensively. Pace has appeared in a documentary and participated in media interviews.

Before Pace's testimony, lawyers gave jurors an outline of the trial in their opening statements.

"This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot," Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez told the jury as she explained the evidence to be revealed at his federal trial. "This case is about a predator."

She said he distributed backstage passes to entice children and women to join him, sometimes at his home or studio, where he then "dominated and controlled them physically, sexually and psychologically."

The prosecutor said Kelly often would record sex acts with minors as he controlled a racketeering enterprise of individuals who were loyal and devoted to him, eager to "fulfill each and everyone one of the defendant's wishes and demands."

"What his success and popularity brought him was access, access to girls, boys and young women," she said.

But Kelly's attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, portrayed her client as a victim of women, some of whom enjoyed the "notoriety of being able to tell their friends that they were with a superstar."

"He didn't recruit them. They were fans. They came to Mr. Kelly," she said, urging jurors to closely scrutinize the testimony. "They knew exactly what they were getting into. It was no secret Mr. Kelly had multiple girlfriends. He was quite transparent."

It would be a stretch to believe he orchestrated an elaborate criminal enterprise like a mob boss, the lawyer said.

Becker warned jurors that they'll have to sort through "a mess of lies" from women with an agenda.

"Don't assume everybody's telling the truth," she said.

Defense lawyers have maintained in court papers before the trial that Kelly's reported victims were groupies who turned up at his shows and made it known they "were dying to be with him." The women only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted against him, they said.

Kelly, 54, is perhaps best known for his smash hit "I Believe I Can Fly," a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere.

The openings and testimony occurred more than a decade after Kelly was acquitted in a 2008 child pornography case in Chicago. It was a reprieve that allowed his music career to continue until the #MeToo era emboldened reported victims to step forward.