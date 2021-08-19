UAM men's basketball coach to be named Friday, school says

A new men's basketball head coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello will be introduced at an on-campus news conference Friday morning.

The coach will succeed Kyle Tolin, who was announced as the new coach at fellow Division II program University of Texas Permian Basin. Tolin coached the Boll Weevils for seven seasons, leading them to the Great American Conference tournament championship on their home court in March and their second NCAA tournament berth in five years while ranking 21st in the final National Association of Basketball Coaches top-25 poll. UAM had the second-most victories within the GAC since the 2016-17 season, according to a news release on UT Permian Basin's website.

Tolin posted a 108-88 record with the Weevils. He also led UAM to GAC championship game appearances in 2017 and 2018.

"I am so excited to become the head coach at UTPB," Tolin said in the release. "My family and I are grateful for the wonderful opportunity that [school President] Dr. Sandra Woodley and [athletic director] Todd Dooley are giving us. I want to thank all the student-athletes that I have been able to coach at UAM as well as the great assistants I have been able to work with."

UAM also will introduce Ken Hamilton as men's and women's golf coach Friday. Hamilton was hired in late July.

