U.S. unveils booster-shot plan

WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials on Wednesday announced plans to dispense covid-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection as the delta variant surges and signs appear that the vaccines' effectiveness is slipping.

The plan, as outlined by the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get second shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

"Our plan is to protect the American people, to stay ahead of this virus," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said as the agency cited a raft of studies suggesting that the vaccines are losing ground while the highly contagious variant spreads.

People who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also probably need extra shots, health officials said. But they said they are waiting for more data.

Officials said that before any booster program starts up, the Food and Drug Administration and a CDC advisory panel would need to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of an extra dose.

"We have a responsibility to give the maximum amount of protection," President Joe Biden said. He added that extra doses are also "the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise."

Officials said it is "very clear" that the vaccines' protection against infections wanes over time, and they noted the worsening picture in Israel, which has seen a rise in severe cases, many of them in people already inoculated.

They said the U.S. needs to get out ahead of the problem before it takes a more lethal turn here and starts leading to increasing hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the Biden administration, said one of the key lessons of the coronavirus is that it's better to "stay ahead of it than chasing after it."

Officials said the eight-month time frame was a judgment call about when vaccine protection against severe illness might fall, based on the direction of the current data. "There's nothing magical about this number," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said.

The first boosters would go to people in high-priority groups that received the initial U.S. vaccinations: nursing home residents, health workers and those with underlying health conditions. Health officials are likely to recommend that the booster be the same brand of vaccine that people received initially.

DELTA CHALLENGE

In making its announcement, the CDC released a number of studies conducted during the delta surge that suggest that the vaccines remain highly effective at keeping Americans out of the hospital but that their ability to prevent infection is dropping markedly.

At the same time, protection against hospitalization was strong for weeks after vaccination, indicating the shots will generate immune fighters that stave off the worst effects of the virus and its current variations.

"Examining numerous cohorts through the end of July and early August, three points are now very clear," Walensky said at a White House news briefing Wednesday. "First, vaccine-induced protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time. Second, vaccine effectiveness against severe disease, hospitalization and death remains relatively high. And third, vaccine effectiveness is generally decreased against the delta variant."

Until now, evaluations of vaccine effectiveness in delta's rise largely relied on observations from outside the U.S., including studies in England and Israel that suggested declining effectiveness, though at different rates.

All three reports measure vaccine effectiveness, which compares the rates of infection or hospitalization among vaccinated people with the rates among people who had not been vaccinated. Twenty percent of new infections and 15% of hospitalizations from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, were among vaccinated people.

One of the studies looked at reported covid-19 infections in residents of nearly 15,000 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. It found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against infection fell from about 74% in March, April and early May to 53% in June and July.

The study examined all covid-19 infections, with or without symptoms. The researchers said more work is needed to determine whether there was a higher incidence of infections that resulted in severe illness.

Another study was a look at 21 hospitals. It found that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing covid-19-associated hospitalizations was 86% at two to 12 weeks after the second dose, and 84% at 13 to 24 weeks after. The difference was not considered significant.

A third study, conducted in New York state, found that protection against hospitalizations stayed steady at about 95% over the nearly three months examined. But vaccine effectiveness against new laboratory-confirmed infections declined from about 92% in early May to about 80% in late July.

Many factors influence vaccine effectiveness and the changes the scientists observed in New York cannot be attributed to the delta variant with certitude, they noted.

If vaccinated people behave in riskier ways, such as not wearing masks in crowded areas, that may influence vaccine effectiveness. So might waning immune protections.

The trio of reports, published Wednesday in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the CDC's scientific digest, also reinforce the idea that vaccines alone will be unable to lift the nation out of the pandemic.

Masks and other precautions should be part of "a layered approach centered on vaccination," wrote researchers from the New York State Department of Health and the University at Albany School of Public Health in their study of vaccine effectiveness across New York state.

"As we're releasing the brakes on these other non-pharmaceutical interventions" -- [meaning masks and other precautions] -- "we may see more cases," Maria Sundaram, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health said. "Vaccines are very, very helpful but they're not the end-all, be-all of covid-19 prevention."

Not all researchers were fully convinced by the study's findings, however.

Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, questioned the premise of the booster decision -- that a decline in immunity against mild or moderate illness would likely be followed be a decrease in protection against severe disease and hospitalization. He said he believes protection against serious disease might last a few years.

He also said he doubted that boosters would have a major impact on the pandemic, adding that such a change can be brought about only by getting more Americans vaccinated.

In a later news media call with vaccine experts, Offit said he would be more comfortable with the administration plan if data first had been submitted and scrutinized by the CDC and Food and Drug Administration and their outside advisers. "This seems to be a declaration without the vetting you would have liked to have seen," Offit said.

WORLD OBJECTIONS

Top scientists at the World Health Organization bitterly objected to the U.S. plan, noting that poor countries are not getting enough vaccine for their initial rounds of shots.

"We're planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we're leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket," said Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief.

The organization's top scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, said the evidence does not show boosters are needed for everyone, and she warned that leaving billions of people in the developing world unvaccinated could foster the emergence of new variants and result in "even more dire situations."

Murthy rejected the notion that the U.S. must choose between "America and the world," saying: "We clearly see our responsibility to both."

White House officials noted that the U.S. has donated 115 million doses to 80 countries, more than all other nations combined. They said the U.S. has plenty of vaccine to dispense boosters to its own population.

Israel is already offering booster shots to people over 50. And European regulators are looking into the idea.

Last week, U.S. health officials recommended a third shot for some people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients. Offering boosters to all Americans would be a major expansion of what is already the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Nearly 200 million Americans have received at least one shot.

NURSING HOME MANDATE

Biden announced Wednesday that his administration will require that nursing home staff members be vaccinated against covid-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden unveiled the new policy in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage holdouts to get shots.

"If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting covid from unvaccinated employees," Biden said.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early covid-19 outbreak and their workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.

The Biden administration is seeking to raise the costs for those who have yet to get vaccinated, after months of incentives and giveaways proved to be insufficient to drive tens of millions of Americans to roll up their sleeves.

In just the past three weeks, Biden has forced millions of federal workers to attest to their vaccination status or face onerous new requirements, with even stricter requirements for federal workers in front-line health roles, and his administration has moved toward mandating vaccines for the military as soon as next month.

Biden has also celebrated businesses that have mandated vaccines for their own workforces and encouraged others to follow, and highlighted local vaccination mandates as a condition for daily activities, such as indoor dining.

The new effort seems to be paying off, as the nation's rate of new vaccinations has nearly doubled over the past month. More than 200 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccines, according to the White House, but about 80 million Americans are eligible but haven't yet been vaccinated.

Mark Parkinson, the president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, praised the Biden decision, but called on him to go further.

"Vaccination mandates for health care personnel should be applied to all health care settings," he said. "Without this, nursing homes face a disastrous workforce challenge."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Perrone, Mike Stobbe, Carla K. Johnson, Jamey Keaten and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press and by Ben Guarino and Laurie McGinley of The Washington Post.