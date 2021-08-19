Vaccinate, pregnant patients urged

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's statement that covid-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women has given doctors a more forceful argument in attempting to get their patients vaccinated.

That was the consensus of a handful of OB-GYNs in southeast Arkansas who agreed to talk about their experiences with covid, vaccines and those they care for.

Dr. Kelly Shrum, who practiced in Pine Bluff for 10 years and who has been a doctor in Monticello for the past dozen, said he did not believe much of what has been reported about the coronavirus but that he was a vocal supporter of vaccines.

"The report from the CDC gives more support to what I already thought and what I have come to believe from extensive conversations with OB-GYNs in Little Rock and across the country," Shrum said. "And that is if this vaccine has a chance of reducing the severity of infections, we've still accomplished much."

A statement from the CDC that was released recently said the covid-19 vaccination is "recommended for ... people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future."

To bolster his point, Shrum told the story of a patient who almost died. The woman was in her 32nd week of pregnancy and had not been vaccinated. She started feeling unusual and called Shrum, telling him her breathing was labored, her pulse was high and her blood-oxygen level was in the 80% range, well below normal.

"I said, 'Honey, you need to get to the emergency room right now,'" Shrum said.

From there, the woman's health tumbled. She had to have an emergency cesarean section and soon after, she was on a ventilator "dying" and the baby was on a ventilator, "possibly dying."

Drew Memorial Hospital, where Shrum works, had a difficult time finding the woman a critical care bed, and eventually she was transferred to a hospital in Kentucky where she was recuperating.

"Had she had the vaccination, I don't think we would be having this part of the conversation," Shrum said.

Shrum said the timing is important for getting the vaccination. He said that he doesn't advise women in their first trimester to get the vaccination because during those first three months the fetus is going through embryogenesis, a time when the brain and other major organs are being formed.

"No one knows exactly what the vaccination would do during that period, so to be on the safe side, I rather avoid doing anything during that first trimester," Shrum said.

Once the baby is further along, in the 28th week and beyond, the medicine can be absorbed not only by the mother but also by the baby, giving it some protection at birth, Shrum said.

"We're building the dadgum airplane as it's taking off," he said. "There's lots of information that we don't know."

Dr. Kenneth Lambert, who works in the OB-GYN clinic at Jefferson Regional hospital, said the new information from the CDC should help him make the case to his patients that they need to get vaccinated. Until now, he said, many of them have been very reluctant to be vaccinated. The severity of the delta variant, however, has changed some women's thinking.

"Earlier, the reluctance was very high," Lambert said. "However, in recent weeks, with the emergence of the delta virus and increasing covid-19 cases, the reluctance is decreasing."

Lambert emphasized that the vaccines are not harmful to women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, although he disagreed with Shrum's cautionary remarks about when pregnant women should get vaccinated.

"The vaccine also offers protective benefits to the unborn as well," he said. "The pregnant mom can receive the vaccine during any trimester, the earlier the better."

"Most importantly," he added, "get the vaccine. It's extremely safe."

Dr. Julia Nicholson, who also practices in Monticello, said the CDC announcement had not changed her thinking on the need for everyone to get vaccinated.

"Yes, I ran into some hesitancy before the CDC announcement," she said, "and I still do. But most of my patients are at least willing to talk about it."

Nicholson said she had been pushing the vaccines all along but had worked harder to get patients vaccinated because the delta variant is infecting younger people now and causing more serious health issues.

"I have three categories of patients," she said. "Vaccinated people, 'on-the-fence people' and 'I'm-not-going-to-get-it' people. I'm not sure anyone can change the minds of that last group, but I have been talking to the 'on-the-fence' people about their fears and addressing their concerns. And some of them decide to get it and some refuse to. You just try to do the best you can."

One doctor who used to practice as an OB-GYN and now practices family medicine said she vigorously urges all of her patients to get vaccinated.

"I press, prod and urge," said Dr. Sylvia Simon, a Monticello physician. "The best argument I have for them is that I got the vaccination and I have urged all of my family members to get it."

Simon said she is even more forceful with her own children.

"I won't let my kids ride in a car without a seat belt, and I'm not going to let them go without getting the vaccine," she said.

"The positives of being vaccinated far, far outweigh any risk of getting the vaccine."