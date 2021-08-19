Covid news in brief

College announces mandate on masks

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College employees, students and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors, the college announced Wednesday.

The mask requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in all college facilities, according to the college.

The decision to require masks is being made because of an increase in covid-19 cases and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask recommendations, the college said.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state. It enrolled 7,411 students last fall.

Texarkana schools approve covid leave

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana School Board has approved eight days of paid covid-19 leave for employees who test positive for covid and are required to isolate during the 2021-22 school year.

Employees who are determined to be close contacts or a point of contact to be exhibiting symptoms of covid may receive up to eight days of paid leave.

"This would allow our employees to miss possibly 10 school days, considering weekends," Superintendent Becky Kesler said.

Kesler said this move is in response to the current rise in covid-19 and delta variant cases in the area. Funding will come from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is federal money.

In the 2020-21 academic year, Kesler said, 139 students and 117 staff members tested positive for covid-19. Stemming from these cases, a total of 252 staff members and 1,295 students had to quarantine for 14 days at least once. The school district had an enrollment of 3,887 students in the 2019-20 school year, and it had 546 employees.

Prison, jail cases at 187, report says

Prisons and jails in the state had 187 covid-19 cases, according to a Health Department report Monday.

The prison system had 66 cases within the past 14 days while two county jails had a combined 121 cases -- the Pope County jail had 93 cases and the Pulaski County jail had 28.

In the Pope County facility, seven cases were staff members.

On Wednesday, the Pope County jail cleared 26 of the 86 inmates who tested positive on Aug. 8 from quarantine, Capt. Rowdy Sweet said.

All 14 officers who also tested positive at that time have returned to work, Sweet said.

On Monday, five officers and 36 inmates tested positive.

"With a total population of approximately 121, this allows for proper quarantine," Sweet said. "The officers have worked diligently to ensure cleaning takes place several times a day and follow Covid protocol on any new intake that must be incarcerated." The jail had an outbreak in December as well.

On Aug. 8, Sheriff Shane Jones released 83 inmates facing nonviolent charges and gave them a September court date. None of the charges were dropped.

Cindy Murphy, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, said in an email that 8,845 state inmates have been vaccinated.

"That's 57.5 percent of offenders based on the June average daily population," she said, adding that "2,748 DOC employees have been vaccinated. That represents 62 percent of our staff."

Vaccination edict issued by campaign

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones of Little Rock announced Wednesday that all of his campaign's staff and interns will be required to be fully vaccinated for covid-19.

"Our campaign is committed to best health practices to combat this pandemic, and that includes requiring vaccinations and masks for our team," his campaign said in a news release. "We're leading by example and doing everything possible to help reduce our transmission while still safely engaging with voters all across the state."

Jones is one of four Democrats who have announced bids for governor next year. Two Republicans and a Libertarian candidate also have announced their runs for governor in 2022.

