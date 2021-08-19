Walmart posts job of crypto developer

Walmart Inc. is following Amazon.com's lead in recruiting someone to develop cryptocurrency payment options for online shoppers.

The retailer posted a job listing this week for a senior director to lead development of digital currency and cryptocurrency products.

The listing was available on Walmart's careers web page on Monday, but appeared to have been taken down as of Wednesday. Walmart did not immediately respond to two requests for more information about the job and its plans for developing and using cryptocurrency products.

The successful candidate, who will work at Walmart's Bentonville headquarters, must be "a visionary leader who has a history of leading and scaling businesses," the job posting said.

"As one of the largest retailers and e-commerce companies, Walmart enables a broad set of payment options for its customers," according to the job description. The "digital currency/cryptocurrency lead" will be responsible for developing the digital currency strategy and product "road map." Expertise in digital currencies/cryptocurrency and blockchain-related technologies also required.

Walmart's job post uses nearly the same wording as Amazon's, which was posted on July 26.

Amazon's post states: "As one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, Amazon processes billions of secure online transactions via numerous payment methods and capabilities around the globe."

"The payments acceptance and experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon's digital currency and blockchain strategy and product road map," Amazon said in the job posting.

Amazon has told Reuters and other news outlets that it has no specific plans for the use of cryptocurrencies, but admitted its "interest in the space."

Cryptocurrency is, most simply, a digital form of money, said Kathryn Gadberry Carlisle, senior managing director of the University of Arkansas' Blockchain Center of Excellence in the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

An entirely new online model for money, cryptocurrency "has all the traditional behind-the-scenes banking and payment-processing systems algorithmically coded into the software," she said. "Then that software is managed and upgraded by a global network of computers working independently to verify and share this financial information."

Gadberry Carlisle said cryptocurrency was created by an anonymous person or group of people who unveiled it in an online chat forum in 2009. Since then, it has evolved into different versions, called altcoins.

Bitcoin is the best-known cryptocurrency, she said.

A benefit of using cryptocurrency is that it enables peer-to-peer payments, Gadberry Carlisle said. These "are faster, cheaper, safer and more inclusive" than traditional, centralized models for money, she said.

"Your bank, your credit card company, your sovereign government -- these are the institutions that inefficiently and abusively control how every one of us ... interacts with money," she said.

"Decentralized cryptocurrencies are the future of money and the beginning of a more equitable financial economy," she said.

Cryptocurrencies are enabled by an emerging technology called blockchain, Gadberry Carlisle said. Blockchain is a distributed and decentralized database shared with a network of partners that interact with the blockchain, she said.

"Distributed" in this context means the information on the blockchain is shared and spread out among computers called nodes, Gadberry Carlisle said. "Decentralized" refers to those computer nodes operating the system itself by processing, verifying and securing the information -- not simply storing it.

Cryptocurrency was the first application built on a blockchain, she said. However, blockchain has many more uses.

"Anything that might usually require recorded and verified information in a table or database has the possibility of being written onto a blockchain," Gadberry Carlisle said.

Grand View Research Inc. said in a March report that the global market for blockchain technology is expected to reach $394.6 billion by 2028. The research firm attributes this trend to the growing number of merchants accepting cryptocurrency for payment as well increasing interest of financial institutions in blockchain technology.

Besides retail, the report said, blockchain has potential in other sectors such as finance, health care, telecom and transportation.

Walmart requires its suppliers of leafy green produce to use blockchain as part of the Food Traceability Initiative it started in 2018. Suppliers enter tracking information for their products into IBM's Food Trust network.

This blockchain-enabled ledger radically speeds up the process of identifying the source of any outbreak of food-related illness.

Walmart said in its news release about the Food Traceability Initiative that blockchain is considered a transparent form of record keeping. That transparency makes it extremely difficult to falsify information, the retailer said.

While the entered information is visible to everyone in the blockchain network, any attempt to alter the records is also clearly evident, Walmart said.

The Blockchain Center of Excellence hosts free conferences and other events for the public throughout the year, Gadberry Carlisle said. She and colleagues Mary Lacity and Daniel Conway founded the center within the Walton College's information systems department in 2018.

The center's executive advisory board includes Northwest Arkansas companies Walmart, Tyson Foods Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and ArcBest, as well as IBM, Microsoft, FedEx and Accenture.