Woman charged in Hackett shotgun shooting

FORT SMITH -- A woman arrested in connection with a shooting last week in Sebastian County has been formally charged.

Erin Elizabeth Scholtes, 39, of Fort Smith was charged with one count of first degree battery, a class B felony, in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Monday, according to county prosecutor Dan Shue on Tuesday.

Scholtes was released Monday from the Sebastian County Jail on a $75,000 legally sufficient bond, an online inmate roster shows.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday news release that Scholtes had been arrested that day after deputies found a man who had been shot by a shotgun in the 8800 block of Arkansas 252 West near Hackett. The man, a seriously injured 27-year-old whose name Pevehouse didn't disclose, was airlifted to a hospital from the area of the shooting.