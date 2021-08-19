Hong Kong students held in terror case

HONG KONG — Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday on accusations of advocating terrorism by paying tribute to a person who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said.

Police arrested four men between 18 and 20 years old who were committee members and members of the student council at the University of Hong Kong, said Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the police national-security division. He said the arrests were in relation to a council meeting that “promoted terrorism.” Those arrested included the president and council chairman, who were among more than 30 students who attended a meeting last month at which they passed a motion to mourn the “sacrifice” of the attacker, media outlets reported.

The arrests are the latest use of a strict national-security law that Beijing imposed on semiautonomous Hong Kong last year after months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Authorities have said the man who stabbed the police officer in the shoulder on July 1 before killing himself had material in his home decrying the security law as well as notes in which he declared his hatred for the police.

Police previously cautioned people against mourning the attacker, saying it was “no different from supporting terrorism.” The student union withdrew its motion mourning the attacker after facing criticism from the government and the university and some union members quit.

Syrian-Kurdish fighting claims 5 lives

BEIRUT — Turkey-backed Syrian forces and Syrian Kurdish fighters shelled one another’s positions Wednesday in northern Syria, leaving at least five people dead and more than a dozen wounded, the Kurdish side and a war monitor reported.

The violence is the latest in northern Syria, which has seen tensions for days between the two sides there.

According to the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Turkish troops and Syrian fighters backed by Ankara shelled the area of Abu Rassine, killing a woman and a child and wounding 15 people.

Kurdish fighters later shelled the northern town of Afrin, killing three people. That’s according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war-monitoring group. Turkish media outlets reported that four people also were wounded in Afrin.

Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 in a military operation that expelled Kurdish fighters and displaced thousands of Kurdish residents. Turkey has labeled Syrian Kurdish fighters as terrorists, arguing that they are allied with Kurdish insurgents within Turkey.

Bishop quits after indecent video seen

RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian bishop resigned Wednesday, less than a week after a video spread on social media that featured someone, purported to be him, masturbating.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Tome Ferreira da Silva, who oversaw a diocese in Sao Paulo state, Sao Jose do Rio Preto. At age 60, Ferreira is 15 years shy of the normal retirement age for bishops. Since 2015, he had reportedly been investigated by the Vatican on other accusations, including allegedly ignoring reports of sexual abuse in his diocese.

The Vatican, the Brazilian bishops conference and Ferreira’s home diocese all announced the resignation but provided no details on the cause. None of the three responded to emailed questions about whether the bishop was the man in the video or what was behind his departure. The person in the video resembles Ferreira, and the newspaper Diario da Regiao reported that in a short interview Ferreira confirmed it is his image, without providing further detail.

They also didn’t respond to requests for comment or background on news reports the bishop previously had been investigated by the Vatican. Ferreira was not immediately reachable for comment.

News network Globo reported in 2018 that the Sao Jose do Rio Preto diocese was the target of a Vatican investigation into whether Ferreira ignored reports of abuse, and had exchanged sexual messages with an adolescent.

Forest fire tests Greek crews for 3rd day

ATHENS, Greece — A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day Wednesday and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames.

The blaze in the Vilia area broke out Monday shortly after another wildfire started to the southwest of Athens. Several other villages and a nearby nursing home received evacuation orders.

On Wednesday, a shift in the winds drove the flames toward Vilia, 37 miles from Athens. Greek media outlets said several outlying buildings were damaged, but no injuries were reported and no evacuation order was issued for the village.

Mayor Christos Stathis told Open TV that the fire was within a few dozen yards from Vilia, and appealed for firefighting aircraft to be deployed to the spot.

Hundreds of wildfires across Greece this month have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help.

The causes of the fires have not been officially established, although more than a dozen people have been arrested on arson accusations.