A deadly pair

Like so many of the rest of us, it would seem, international assassins lead lives of quiet desperation. This is maybe what leads them so frequently to take such extraordinary measures when it comes to their complicated love lives, say, or adopting orphan children whose parents have just been murdered. Underneath their cavalier, nonemotional facade, they're just like everybody else, albeit with much greater skill in firearms and tactical weaponry.

As a steady Hollywood trope, assassins are always ripe for life interventions, taking early retirement to live with their wives and puppies, or devoting themselves to more righteous causes when their consciences finally get the better of them; only to be called back into bloody action when the situation calls for it.

Veteran action filmmaker Martin Campbell's stylish-though-unrealized assassin love story "The Protege" remains mostly unrequited for the two protagonists in question: One, an accomplished woman named Anna (Maggie Q), who lives in London near her adopted father figure, Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), himself a veteran of the practice, while owning a (quite fetching) rare-book shop; the other, Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), under the employ of a geriatric, extremely wealthy miscreant (David Rintoul), who has to defend his boss from Anna, after Moody is brutally dispatched for asking too many questions about Rembrandt's enigmatic employer.

The pair come to blows, naturally, but, in one of the film's best scenes, rather than leading to death strikes, it actually seems to turn both of them on enough that they take an extended break from trying to prosaically off each other with chef's knives in order to jump in bed and actually enjoy each other's company for a bit. Naturally, their ardent armistice can't hold, and before too long, they are back at the process of tearing into one another, to fulfill their mandates as employees in a system of violence, ritual betrayal and cut-throat cynicism.

The hazy story, penned by Richard Wenk, has its literary qualities. Early on, Anna and Rembrandt exchange obscure Edgar Allen Poe stanzas, and their wry dialogue, which travels the length of the narrative, at times plays like something in the nature of the rat-a-tat-tat banter of a Howard Hawks comedy:

He: "I'd like to see you again ... under different circumstances."

She: "These are the best circumstances you'll ever see me in."

At least a few of the many action scenes, involving the lithe Q making short work of the moldy thugs trying so hard to dispatch her, or the soon-to-be 70-year-old Keaton making do with the many implements of a backline kitchen, are invigorating, even despite the unwelcome presence of CGI blood spatter (it never looks right).

That said, much of the rest of the story is muddled under nearly incomprehensible layers of murk -- it's the kind of shaggy plot in which characters are always looking for someone or other in high-end international hotels or castles without terribly much context -- and even the love story, such as it is, remains yet another example of one of Hollywood's most staid traditions: the older man and much younger and more attractive woman (for the record, their age disparity stands at 28 years) -- which render most of the rest of the proceedings mildly diverting rather than something more reverberating.

Still, given the proliferation of summer pablum this time of year, an action film that allows for characters in equal parts transported by obscure literature, and the sound of a beloved gun model being cocked under a table ("Sig 226..." Anna purrs, when Rembrandt cocks his unseen weapon at her under the linen tablecloth of a fancy restaurant). Campbell's film has style for days, if not terribly much behind it: It's an antique book with mostly blank pages.

More News ‘The Protege’ 83 Cast: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, David Rintoul, Lili Rich Director: Martin Campbell Rating: R, for strong and bloody violence, language, some sexual references and brief nudity Running time: 1 hour, 49 minutes Playing theatrically