Angels rally from 8 runs down; Cabrera still at 499

DETROIT -- Shohei Ohtani followed up a spectacular performance with another good one, helping the Los Angeles Angels match a franchise record with an eight-run comeback in a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

"They never let up," Manager Joe Maddon said. "They never let down."

Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning and the Angels added a couple more runs, sealing a victory after trailing 10-2 to equal the deficit they overcame Aug. 29, 1986, also against Detroit.

Ohtani was 2 of 3 with 2 runs, 2 walks and an RBI, a day after hitting his 40th home run and pitching eight solid innings in a 3-1 win.

"This loss stings," Manager A.J. Hinch said. "This is a bad loss. We were in control of the game. We let this one get away from us."

Miguel Cabrera also missed another opportunity to hit his 500th home run.

He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit home run No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5.

Cabrera did drive in in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings.

Mike Mayers (4-4) pitched a perfect seventh and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings.

Michael Fulmer (5-5) took the loss, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits and a walk in the pivotal eighth inning.

While Cabrera could not clear the fence for the 500th time in his career, teammates Zack Short, Jeimer Candelario and Willi Castro hit solo home runs.

Jonathan Schoop's RBI double -- his third hit -- gave the Tigers an eight-run cushion that wasn't enough.

Los Angeles scored six runs -- two on one of Brandon Marsh's two triples -- in the sixth inning and added one in the seventh to cut it to 10-9.

Maddon said it was great to see Marsh run with his long hair flowing behind him around the bases.

"It's like watching Fabio hit a triple," he joked.

After Stassi's line drive over the left-field wall put Los Angeles ahead 11-9, Ohtani had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to give the Angels a two-run lead.

Marsh said it was the biggest comeback of his career at any level of baseball.

"A moment to remember forever," he said.

MARINERS 9, RANGERS 8 (11) Ty France hit a two-run home run in the 11th inning and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Texas after the Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth.

YANKEES 7, TWINS 5 Luke Voit had a two-run double in New York's four-run third inning and the Yankees beat Minnesota for their season-high seventh consecutive victory.

ATHLETICS 5, WHITE SOX 4 Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run home run, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and Oakland rallied past Chicago.

RAYS 7, ORIOLES 2 Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th home run, Shane McClanahan won his fourth consecutive start, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore its 15th consecutive loss.

ASTROS 6, ROYALS 3 (10) Aledmys Diaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Houston avoided a four-game sweep at Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 8, BREWERS 4 Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run home run during a five-run fifth inning and St. Louis overcame a 4-1 deficit to defeat Milwaukee.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PHILLIES 2 Madison Bumgarner held Philadelphia to one hit in the first seven innings and Arizona completed a three-game sweep.

REDS 6, MARLINS 1 Joey Votto hit a three-run home run, Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball and Cincinnati beat Miami.

