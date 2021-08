Hope, circa 1940: As well known as was W.K. Ramsey's Checkered Cafe, an even more prominent symbol of Hope had become the watermelon. Ramsey's daughter Joy posed atop a 164 3/4 pound melon at the cafe giving the card its title, "Two prizes from Hope, Arkansas." Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

