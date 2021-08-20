Arkansas Public Theatre Hosts New Short Film Festival Saturday

The filmmaking world of Northwest Arkansas just got a little broader: production house StudioChunky and the Arkansas Public Theatre are partnering to present the first -- and they hope annual -- Rogers Short Film Festival.

"One of the things that film festivals haven't really done yet is to create a platform strictly for short films," says StudioChunky's Elizabeth McCurdy. McCurdy is no stranger to film festivals; she has experience working with the Cannes and Sundance events and, more locally, the Bentonville Film Festival. "The difference between short films and full feature films is the amount of resources -- including financial and distribution resources. It's a totally different ballgame to put together a short film in comparison to a full feature film, which means that the short film categories at most film festivals are very high in production value, their budgets are a lot higher and they have top tier production studios behind them."

McCurdy says StudioChunky and APT hope the Rogers Short Film Fest will offer more opportunities to those who might not have those lofty resources.

As an example of the accessibility of the new film festival, McCurdy points out that short films made by kids as young as 6 have been considered.

"We could have anything from a 6-year-old to an 18-year-old taking out their phone telling us a story," she says. "Or renting a camera through their school."

But the festival is not just limited to amateurs; McCurdy says professionals are welcome, as well.

"We wanted to give a space for kids and professionals of all backgrounds and experience to come here and have a chance to be creative and enjoy the film industry and just show us what they've got," she says.

McCurdy says the submission period has been one month, but despite the short time span, she is excited about what she's received.

"We have a huge variety of genres that have been submitted, from documentary to narrative to comedy," she says. "We even have a sci-fi piece and a small animation. This has been so much fun."

-- Lara Jo Hightower

lhightower@nwadg.com