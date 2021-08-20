Arsaga's at the Depot closes in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arsaga's at the Depot closed Aug. 18 at the corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue.

A sign on the front door announced the closing as well as the continuation of the business at its other locations across the city.

The downtown Fayetteville coffeeshop first opened in 2012 after founder Cary Arsaga came out of a semiretirement to buy and transform the old train depot.

When the first Arsaga's opened in 1992, opening a coffeehouse -- rather than a restaurant that happened to serve coffee -- was still a novel idea in Northwest Arkansas.

About two decades later, Arsaga became obsessed with the idea of making 548 W. Dickson St. a Fayetteville landmark.

The Depot would become an iconic business at the heart of the city's entertainment district.

It shut down for more than a year due to the covid-19 pandemic, reopening in May with a limited menu.

Arsaga's Mill District, Church & Center, Drive-Thru and University of Arkansas Law Library locations are still in operation.

The area around the well-known shop is set to see considerable change over the next few years due to construction work related to the cultural arts corridor downtown.

Construction of a new parking deck at the Depot parking lot should start next month and last 12-14 months, said Wade Abernathy, the city's facilities manager.

City Council members voted 6-1 in March to approve a parking deck contract that included buying the .2-acre lot to build a potentially seven-story parking deck. The deck would replace the hundreds of spaces lost once the lot west of the Walton Arts Center becomes the civic space of the arts corridor.

The deck's construction will coincide with this year's Bikes, Blues & BBQ, leading the festival's main stage to be moved to Baum-Walker Stadium on the University of Arkansas campus.

FILE -- In the May 16, 2012, file photo, Jason Arsaga, right, paints the casing in a doorway as Cary Arsaga, left, walks through the not-yet-opened Arsaga's location in a former railway cargo depot building off West Dickson Street in Fayetteville. (Andy Shupe/Northwest Arkansas Times)

FILE -- In this Aug. 7, 2013, file photo, a cyclist passes by Arsaga's Espresso Cafe near the Frisco Trail in Fayetteville. (David Gottschalk/NWA Media)

FILE -- In this August 18, 2015, file photo, a Little Free Library is located on the Frisco Trail side of Arsaga's The Depot in Fayetteville. (David Gottschalk/NWA Democrat-Gazette)