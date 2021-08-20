August 20, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

State's number of covid-19 patients on ventilators reaches all-time high

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by five to an all-time high of 331.

The state's count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 3,549 -- the fourth-highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic and one that came three days after the start of classes at most public elementary and secondary schools.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the increase "sadly broke any trend that was developed in the last three days where we had a downward trend in cases."

School year begins for some K-12 districts and schools in Arkansas

Well before it was time to open the Edgewood Elementary campus, the Strickland family was rarin' to go on the first day of class in the Watson Chapel School District.

"They were happy," Jimmy Strickland Jr. said of his two sons, Jimmy III, 8, and Conway, 5. "They were excited. They were ready to go."

85-pound tortoise escapes NLR home, then returns

An 85-pound African spurred tortoise that escaped from her owner's backyard in North Little Rock on Thursday has been found.

Chelsea Hattaway said a neighbor who lives half a mile away called on Sunday after reading a newspaper article about Potato, her 14-year-old tortoise, being on the lam. The neighbor found Potato trying to cross the Young Road overpass over Interstate 40. He kept the tortoise in a shed for a couple of days before realizing who the owner was.

"She ate two watermelons while she was there," said Hattaway.

Read more about Potato's adventures here.

National organization condemns censorship of Bigelow yearbook

A two-page timeline that was "ripped" from many Bigelow High School yearbooks should be reprinted and distributed to everyone at the high school, according to the Student Press Law Center, which condemned the action as "an unlawful and insulting display of censorship."

Superintendent Heidi Wilson should include a "formal, public written apology" with the reprinted pages, according to an email that Hadar Harris, executive director of the national organization, sent to Wilson on Friday.

UA students need permission to attend classes remotely

Faculty members at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville this fall will largely decide whether to grant any requests from students to attend class remotely rather than in person, said Charles Robinson, UA's interim chancellor.

"That's the difference between this year and last year," Robinson said Monday, speaking alongside a panel of top UA administrators to answer covid-19 questions from students, staffers and faculty members.

A full return to face-to-face classes is set to begin next Monday with the start of UA's fall semester. Covid-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas have zoomed to highs not previously seen during the pandemic, but UA and other large universities in the state have announced plans for much more in-person teaching and learning this fall than a year earlier.