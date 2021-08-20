Back And Better: Frisco Fest returns to downtown Rogers

Rogers' Frisco Fest is back this year -- and, says Downtown Rogers Inc. Executive Director Shey Bland, it just may be better than ever. This year's event will be the first to feature the newly renovated Railyard Park with a new stage, some splashy play areas and gathering and event spaces.

"The footprint is completely different -- where there was a stage is now a plaza, where there was a parking lot is now a bike trail, where the market used to be is now the stage venue," she notes. "Hard to compare it to any other festivals because we've got a different venue, basically. ...We have more places to put vendors than we did before, so we're able to have a smaller footprint because we're able to better utilize the square footage of that downtown linear park."

Bland says the new layout has had positive impacts on the festival setup.

"People are starting to get used to there being this concert series happening every weekend, so our entertainment garden will be in a different location to be closer to the stage," she explains. "Places that were considered the core, the center of the festival, are now kind of meandering, versus a single spot. It does give a chance to spread some love around to different vendors and merchants downtown with better utilization of First Street for the festival."

The two-day event is one of the most popular in the area, routinely attracting tens of thousands of visitors. This year's celebration will include a wide array of makers and crafters, a kid zone, the Frisco Fest Car Show, The Great Cardboard Train Race, the Rogers Short Film Fest, a block-long bicycle celebration, food trucks and live music.

"This festival has been a tradition for over three decades [and] spans generations," says Bland. "It's gone through evolutions, just like our community has. So I think that this annual tradition is, and will continue to be, a reflection of our community as it changes and grows. It's also a great way to end the summer and shift into fall."

Bland says the event planners are taking precautions against the spread of covid-19.

"We have spaced our vendors out by at least 10 feet, some more, and we don't have the kids' inflatables along Second Street as we have before," she says. "We've removed high-touch situations for the kids' activities. There will be more hand-washing stations available than before, and we'll also have hand sanitizer and masks for them to take and use. There will plenty of opportunities for people to be aware of each other as well as be safe as clean. ... We have a lot of great things staggered, so I think there's plenty of room for everyone to have a good time and not feel like they missed out on anything."

The event is on, rain or shine, but Bland does encourage people to keep up with the schedule via social media in order to get the latest news.

"Things could change very quickly this weekend," she notes. "Refer to our social media and website, and we'll do our best to keep things as updated as possible. And if anyone needs to contact us, email is the best way to talk to us this week."