Bella Vista bypass work to shut ramp

Work to build the $66.6 million Bella Vista bypass will require closing a ramp for eight weeks starting Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the ramp from Arkansas 549 to Walton Boulevard in Bentonville, which will require southbound traffic on Arkansas 549 to continue through the interchange.

Drivers wanting to access Walton Boulevard or U.S. 71 will merge onto Interstate 49 south and take Exit 88 to Arkansas 72 or return to I-49 northbound, the department said.

The work and ramp closing are expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement.

The work is part of a new interchange for Arkansas 549 and U.S. 71, and includes building about 2.8 miles of roadway and bridges on Arkansas 549.