Bomb claim leads to arrest near Capitol

WASHINGTON -- A North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup near the U.S. Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff Thursday that prompted a large police response and the evacuation of nearby government buildings.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/820roseberry/]

Police said they did not find a bomb in the vehicle but possible bomb-making materials were collected from it. Authorities searched the truck in an effort to understand what led the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, to drive onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress, make bomb threats to officers and profess a litany of anti-government grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he livestreamed for a Facebook audience.

The standoff was resolved peacefully after roughly five hours of negotiations, ending when Roseberry crawled out of the truck and was taken into police custody.

Authorities who spent hours negotiating with Roseberry -- first using a dry erase board and then bringing him a telephone that he refused to use -- were digging into his background Thursday afternoon. They did not reveal any details about a motive, and no charges were immediately announced.

As police negotiated, video surfaced of Roseberry on Facebook Live inside the truck, which was stuffed with coins and boxes. He threatened explosions, expressed hostility toward President Joe Biden, profanely warned of a "revolution" and laid bare a series of grievances related to U.S. positions on Afghanistan, health care and the military

Investigators had been speaking with members of Roseberry's family and learned that his mother had recently died, Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said. "There were other issues he was dealing with," the chief said, without providing specific details.

3 more senators test positive for virus

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Angus King, I-Maine, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., announced Thursday that they have each tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest members of the Senate to announce breakthrough infections in recent weeks.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Earlier this month, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he had tested positive for the virus. All four senators have been vaccinated.

In a statement, Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the 70-year-old senator tested positive Thursday morning "after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms." Waller said Wicker is isolating, and everyone he has come in close contact recently has been notified.

King, 77, announced that he took a test Thursday morning at his doctor's suggestion after he had begun feeling "mildly feverish" on Wednesday. The test came back positive.

"While I am not feeling great, I'm definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine," King said.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Later Thursday, Hickenlooper announced that he had tested positive.

"I feel good but will isolate per docs instructions," Hickenlooper, 69, said in a tweet. "If you haven't gotten your shot-get it today! And a booster when it's available too!"

3 S.C. students wounded in school lot

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A South Carolina high school will remain closed the rest of this week after three students leaving school for the day were shot and wounded Wednesday in the parking lot.

The three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the Orangeburg County School District said in a statement. Officials did not update their conditions Thursday.

The suspect is a 14-year-old who was arrested about an hour later still on campus, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

His name was not released because of his age, but Ravenell said Thursday that he is discussing with a prosecutor about having the juvenile charged as an adult with assault and battery with intent to kill.

The sheriff would not say if the teen was a student at the high school or if he was targeting the three people who were shot.

Ravenell said other people might be charged in the incident, but didn't give details.

2 people dead, 20 missing in N.C. flood

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Authorities combing areas of North Carolina flooded by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred said Thursday that two people have been found dead and about 20 others are still unaccounted for.

In western North Carolina, Haywood County Emergency Services announced Thursday the toll of dead and missing after the flooding that prompted dozens of water rescues. The storm Tuesday made roads impassable, washed out bridges and swamped homes and businesses.

More than 200 people searched flooded areas along the Pigeon River. At least 10 bridges were damaged or destroyed in the Cruso community, where engineering teams worked to construct temporary bridges to allow people in and out of their homes.

Fred -- now a post-tropical cyclone -- pushing through New York and New England on Thursday with drenching rains as Tropical Storm Henri was sending dangerous waves onto East Coast beaches.