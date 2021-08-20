Bozeman signs up 8 recruits for Golden Lions basketball

A Monticello product and two former Maumelle High School standouts are among eight newcomers, all but one of them being transfers, to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team.

Coach Solomon Bozeman announced his first recruiting class Thursday. The class includes Kylen Milton, a 6-foot-4 guard who calls Monticello home but played high school ball at Conway and spent a post-graduate year at CORE4 Academy in Atlanta, where he averaged 23 points per game.

Milton averaged 5.7 minutes, 2.7 points and 1 rebound per game in his lone season at Western Kentucky, helping the Hilltoppers go 21-8 and reach the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament.

Shawn Williams, a 6-1 point guard, will play at his fourth university. The Maumelle graduate was the 2018 American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year at East Carolina University, won a Western Athletic Conference championship at New Mexico State University and also spent time at Nicholls State University. Williams has averaged 9.6 points in his career.

Fellow Maumelle Hornet Brahm Harris, a 6-6 guard, is transferring from Three Rivers College in Missouri, where he averaged 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range. Harris made first-team All-Region XIV and all-conference.

One of Harris' teammates from Three Rivers, 6-10 forward Amadou Fall of Kaolack, Senegal, will join him at UAPB. Fall posted averages of 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Bozeman signed one recent high school graduate, 6-5 point guard Gabriel Vargas of Broward County, Fla. Vargas averaged nearly 15 points and 7 assists per game at Pro Holmes Sports Academy.

Other signees:

• Trey Sampson, a 6-9 forward from Davenport, Iowa, who averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma

• Jaylan Thomas, a 6-8 guard from Tulsa who recorded 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range at Murray State College in southern Oklahoma, and

• Brandon Brown, a 6-foot-5 point guard from Memphis who averaged 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.