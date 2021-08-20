Bragg awarded '21 Statesman Award

State Rep. Ken Bragg of Sheridan received a 2021 Statesman Award by Family Council Action Committee on Aug. 10, according to a news release.

Bragg represents District 15, which includes portions of Grant, Hot Springs and Jefferson counties, according to https://www.arkansashouse.org/district/15.

Bragg received the award for making an A on the 2021 Family Council Action Committee legislative report card. Recipients of this award are recognized for their votes during the 93rd General Assembly on the bills scored in the report card.

He obtained his award at the Grant County Republican Committee's Conservative Dinner in Sheridan. The council will also be presenting awards to other recipients, according to the release.

Bragg was the lead House sponsor of HB1371, the Arkansas Child Academic Opportunity Scholarship and Grant Act, a bill that creates a school choice program for low income students, foster children, students with disabilities and students from military families by providing them a scholarship funded by a tax credit to the donor, according to the release.

He also was the lead House Sponsor of SB680, now Act 904, the Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids Program Act. This new law creates a school choice program for about 250 low income students by providing them a scholarship, funded by a tax credit to the donor, for educational expenses towards a nonpublic school that best fits the students.

During the legislative session, Bragg served on the Arkansas Legislative Council, the Joint Committee on Energy, the House Education Committee and the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee.

Family Council Action Committee is a conservative 501(c)(4) organization based in Little Rock. The award was presented to Bragg by Ken Yang, political director of Family Council Action Committee.

"Legislators regularly face tough votes at the State Capitol, and their hard work, good votes and dedication to Christian family values are often unknown to the public," said Yang. "We chose votes on bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting and strengthening traditional family values. We are thankful for Representative Bragg's support of school choice and that his votes on the bills scored reflect our mission."