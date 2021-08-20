Centerton man, 35, arrested for raping teenage girl in 2020 on day of his prison release

BENTONVILLE -- A Centerton man was arrested last week after being accused of raping a 15-year-old girl the day he was released on parole from prison.

Kenneth John Barsch, 35, was being held Thursday in the Benton County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond. He was arrested in connection with rape.

Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him.

The girl's mother reported to Bella Vista police on Oct. 1 Barsch raped her daughter in March 2020, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The girl was left alone with Barsch on the day he was released on parole from the Arkansas Department of Corrections, according to the affidavit. The girl said Barsch raped her and told her never to tell anyone or "he'll go away for a long time," according to the affidavit.

Barsch denied raping the girl when he was questioned by police, according to the affidavit.

Barsch pleaded guilty as a habitual offender in April 2018 to terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. He was sentenced to eight years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Barsch's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.