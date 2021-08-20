Chip shortage affects area lots

Looking for a new car or truck? You can still get one, but it may be a little harder these days.

A global shortage of computer microchips or semiconductors, hundreds of which go into a new vehicle, has tightened availability to a trickle, car dealers said, and a return to "normal" may be months away.

No matter the brand of car they sold, dealer executives were in agreement that the dearth of integrated circuits, the tiny but powerful electronic parts that are found in such devices as cellphones, satellite dishes and airplanes, is causing the problems -- the likes of which they have not seen before.

"Well, hell yes, you bet this has been a problem," said Ford Trotter, who owns the Ford and Toyota dealerships in Pine Bluff. "It's been a huge problem."

The global chip shortage has its roots in the pandemic, according to numerous articles on the subject. There was more demand during the pandemic for products that use chips, such as computers and mobile phones, but supplies fell off because production was interrupted by the virus.

The end result, at least for car dealers, is that new-car lots are mostly empty. And things do not seem to be getting any better.

Toyota announced Thursday that it was cutting production by 40% next month because of the chip shortage. Earlier in the year, Volkswagen, GM, Ford, Nissan and others had to do the same thing.

Trotter said the Ford line's "bread and butter" is the F-150 pickup truck and that there are 1,500 chips that go into each one. Because those chips are in short supply, only a few vehicles are available for sale.

"We might get five trucks in a month," Trotter said, "and we normally have 200."

The same was true at the Smart dealerships in White Hall, said owner-operator Lee Smart. Pick-ups, he said, are the most popular vehicles the company sells -- and the most affected by the chip shortage.

"Those trucks might start, but without the chips, lots of the safety features wouldn't work -- the backup sensors, the change-lane alerts and other collision-alert safety features," Smart said.

That means the trucks are sitting at the plant, waiting to have the chips installed. This is not how car lots are supposed to work, the men said.

When the lots are full, there is a greater likelihood that customers can find something they like and can afford. But having just a few cars on the lots also has its benefits.

Smart said dealers have to pay a "floor plan" on the cars sitting on their lots, explaining that such a plan spells out the interest a dealer has to pay on those vehicles until each one is sold. And when there are five pickups on a lot and not 250, that's a big savings, he said.

"You may be borrowing $50,000 at a certain percentage rate and be paying on that per day," Smart said. "As it is now, without us having to pay that, it's working pretty good."

Another aspect of today's car-selling environment is that because there are only a few vehicles coming in, they are usually sold by the time they hit the lot, and, just as important, they are selling at the manufacturer's suggested retail price, or MSRP, as it is routinely called.

When a car lot is full of vehicles and managers are working hard to move them, the final price can be less than the MSRP. So for now, there is a bit more profit in the vehicles that are being sold, they said.

Smart and Trotter said they were surviving and that the reduction in the number of vehicles sold has not had a big impact on their operations, with Trotter saying that his service department was staying busy and helping the overall financial picture.

Managers at smaller dealerships in the area also said they were struggling a bit during these unusual times. Justin Koon, sales manager at Dennis Teague Chevrolet in Sheridan, said vehicle availability has been tight for a while, but that occasionally, the dealership sees a few more than they were expecting.

"It breaks loose every now and then and we get a little bit of inventory," Koon said, adding that at that moment, his lot had four vehicles on it for sale. Those particular vehicles had just come in, Koon said, "otherwise, they'd be gone."

"It's all good," he said. "We've just done what we had to do."

David Eubanks, a manager at the Southern dealership in Fordyce, said there were 20-25 vehicles on the lot and that normally, he'd have about three times that number. As for sales, he's moving about 40 vehicles a month compared to 50 during normal times.

"It's affected us a little but not as much as some of the other dealers," he said.

Another element of car sales that has gone haywire during these uncertain times is the used car market, according to all of the managers.

Because there aren't many new vehicles for sale, people are hanging onto their old cars and trucks longer. That means there are fewer and fewer used cars for sale, and, like the new car market, that means the prices have risen on those used vehicles as well.

"The used car market has just gone berserk," Trotter said. "If you bought a new vehicle a year ago, you can probably sell it now for more than you paid for it."

Trotter said he would normally have 150 used vehicles on his lot, but that now the number is between 60 and 70.

Eubanks also expressed some exasperation with the used car market.

"We can't find anything at auction," he said. "Everything is priced over MSRP, and they're all doing that. I haven't bought a used car in four months because of that."

How long will it be before the car market returns to some sort of pre-pandemic normal? Dealership managers said they were unsure and the main reason for that was because manufacturers apparently do not know.

"I don't know," Trotter said. "We're not getting a lot of guidance here. We're hoping that things will be easing by the end of the year."

In the meantime, Trotter is working to put a few more vehicles on his lot -- even if he can't sell them.

He said he had just signed an agreement with Ford to have them ship F-150s to him. The trucks will sit on the lot and will be available for sale after the integrated circuitry is installed.

"We'll finish the work once the chips come in," he said. "But for now, at least customers will have something to look at."