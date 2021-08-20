Church set to observe its century of growth

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church has been a part of the Pine Bluff community from 1921-2021, and the congregation will celebrate the century mark at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

In April 1921, Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church was organized under the leadership of the late Rev. D.W. "Dan" Moore. The church grew from a split from Piney Hill, (now Pine Hill) Missionary Baptist Church, according to a recently updated historical report by L. Shorter-Rozier and A. Howard-Hatchett.

Kings Highway's first service was held on the second and fourth Sundays at Springhill Church at 1100 N. Magnolia St. (near Mt. Pleasant AME Church). Worship continued there for six years.

On July 23, 1927, Kings Highway purchased Springhill Baptist Church for a dollar.

The church, now at 2312 Fluker St., with the Rev. Anthony J. Howard as pastor, then moved to Girley Hall on the northwest corner of Palm and Reeker streets (the Moultry property) until 1943. That year, with the Rev. Charlie H. Warren as pastor, the church built a sanctuary and added a fellowship annex under a cluster of pine trees and occupied it on Sept. 26, 1943.

In July 1948, Kings Highway purchased the adjoining lots, where the Lawson Educational Building now stands, for $325. It was paid in-full by October 1949.

The Rev. Joe Lawson was elected in August 1948, agreeing to his leadership of pledges, tithes and a building fund. In November 1963, the Rev. George Littleton, a Black contractor, was hired to build a new sanctuary on a concrete slab, with concrete blocks, bathrooms, kitchen, educational rooms, central heating and air, a baptistery and a fellowship hall -- all for $15,000.

The ministry occupied the building on the last night of revival, July 24, 1964, and held its first morning worship July 26, 1964. It was dedicated during the church's anniversary in August. The mortgage was paid in full in April 1971.

In that same year, Patillo Brothers Masonry added red bricks to the exterior of the structure. And in 1980, the Rev. Jerry Brasfield remodeled the front of the church to what it is today, the J.L. Lawson Educational Building.

In 1981, the church purchased the property across the street, what is now the paved parking. On Sunday, Sept. 5, 1982, the church began full-time worship and administering the Lord's Supper during the morning service.

On Dec. 23, 1983, the piece of property where the church sits today, which is the sanctuary, was deeded from the Scott/Willis family for visionary growth, according to the report.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, 2001, under the former pastor, the late Rev. Walter C. May Sr., Kings Highway broke ground for its current house of worship. During construction, the church temporarily held service in the Baptist Student Union Chapel at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

On June 30, 2002, the church dedicated the property, and the cornerstone was laid Aug. 25, 2002. The mortgage burning was Aug. 28, 2016.

On March 29, 2020, in-person worship was suspended and Sunday morning worship was offered on Facebook livestreaming, because of the coronavirus pandemic. In-house worship resumed Aug. 1 this year, however in-person services were suspended again until further notice. Facebook livestreaming occurs Sundays at 10:45 a.m., a spokesman said.