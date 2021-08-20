Community briefs

Clean energy panel meets next week

The Property Assessment Clean Energy (PACE) Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom, according to a news release from Go Forward Pine Bluff Inc. For meeting sign-on information participants should call (870) 939-6900.

PB student scores state scholarship

Brieanna Shaw of Pine Bluff earned a scholarship from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. Shaw is majoring in agriculture science at Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia, according to a news release.

The Department of Agriculture recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. Each institution receives $5,000 annually and has its own process for selecting the scholarship recipients and the amounts awarded to each student, according to the release.

Grand Prairie fest taking art entries

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will begin accepting entries in the Visual Art Competition for adults and children Tuesday at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. This professional juried competition will celebrate its 67th year this fall, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council.

The arts center will receive entries Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The artists' reception/open house will be held Oct. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open Oct. 1-28. Entries may be picked up Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the news release.

Artists may register their works online and see guidelines and other information at www.grandprairiearts.com.

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie/Grand Prairie Arts Council is committed to safe practices following the guidelines as directed by the governor, Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Development grant bids accepted

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application cycle Thursday for the 2021 Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). The program invests federal resources across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures, and job losses as a result of public health and economic crises, according to a news release.

"The Delta Workforce Grant Program invests in workforce development projects that support job placement, career development, and strategic investments in workforce systems to strengthen local and regional economies," said DRA spokeswoman Shawna Blair. "DRA prioritizes projects that develop cross-sector partnerships, leverage new or existing resources, and address the skills gap experienced by employers, workers, and job seekers in the Delta so that they may continue to live and thrive in the region."

To submit a grant application, visit the Delta Workforce Grant Program portal at https://workforce.dra.gov. All applications must be submitted in the portal by Oct. 27.