'Competition is a good thing': Little Rock mayor cheers NWA gains as capital city hits 200,000 residents

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. at a news conference Thursday morning applauded Northwest Arkansas for its significant population growth as reflected in new U.S. census data and suggested he saw it as positive when asked if Little Rock is in competition with the region for jobs and talent.

"We compete with every city in the state of Arkansas when it comes to economic development," Scott said. "Competition is a good thing, and so when Northwest Arkansas receives more growth, we're going to be their biggest cheerleader, just like they do the same for us."

Scott described Little Rock as "the health care mecca" and "the economic hub for our state" and added that the city is competing with other mid-size and large cities, as well as with the world.

The mayor held the City Hall news conference to highlight Little Rock's record-high population of 202,591 as recorded in the 2020 census figures released last week.

Arkansas' capital city gained 9,067 residents over 2010, when it had 193,524. The latest population count represents an increase of roughly 4.7% from a decade ago.





"Now that we have eclipsed the 200,000 mark, that means more opportunities for our business development and economic development efforts," Scott said.

Scott said census figures showed Little Rock to be "beautifully diverse, and that diversity has grown since 2010."

Much of the city's growth came from residents who identified as two or more races, with an increase of 8,252 in that category.

Little Rock's population reflects "the global majority," Scott said, "meaning Black, brown, Indigenous and people of color representing over 80% of the world's population."

He added, "So instead of 'minority,' we are using the terminology to more accurately reflect our residents: global majority."

Little Rock's white population decreased by more than 6,400 between 2010 and 2020, according to a city handout outlining the newly released census data.

Individuals who identified as white alone made up 43% of the city's population in 2020, while 41% of residents identified as Black or African American.

The share of Little Rock residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino increased over the past 10 years. Scott said the category saw 55% growth over the last decade, and individuals identifying as Hispanic or Latino now comprise nearly 10% of the city's total population.

Census figures for 2020 show the two most populous counties in Northwest Arkansas gained more than 100,000 people between them, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported upon the release of the new data.

With nearly 94,000 residents in 2020, Fayetteville -- the largest city in the Northwest region -- surpassed Fort Smith as Arkansas' second-largest city.

Benton and Washington counties recorded population gains of 28.5% and 21.1%, respectively, according to the most recent figures.

Pulaski County's population grew at a much more moderate rate. The county, which includes Little Rock and its environs, grew by slightly more than 4% to reach just more than 399,100 residents.

On Thursday, Scott pointed to data showing Southern cities comparable to Little Rock like Memphis; Jackson, Miss.; Shreveport; and Birmingham, Ala., decreased in size even as Little Rock grew.

Additionally, he thanked his city team members and outside partners who worked to ensure everyone was counted in the middle of a pandemic.

"This was a communitywide effort and it truly paid off," Scott said.