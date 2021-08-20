Pulaski County authorities seek information in 2019 homicide

Authorities are asking the public for information about the 2019 killing of a Little Rock man.

On Aug. 22, 2019, 18-year-old Steven McClendon was found dead inside a home on Wilkerson Drive, a private road that runs off Colonel Glenn Road, according to a Twitter post from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office on Friday morning. Authorities said McClendon died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies were sent around 5:20 p.m. that day to investigate a report of shots being fired., Lt. Cody Burk said at the time.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the homicide to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 340-6616, or anonymously call the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers tip line at (501) 340-8477.