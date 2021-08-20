Desperation fuels chaos at airport

WASHINGTON -- The United States struggled Thursday to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remain to be airlifted from the chaotic country.

Taliban fighters and their checkpoints ringed the airport -- major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets for retribution. Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or clearance for evacuation also congregated outside the airport, adding to the chaos that has prevented even some Afghans who do have papers and promises of flights from getting through.

In a hopeful sign, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington that 6,000 people were cleared for evacuation Thursday and were expected to board military flights. That would mark a major increase from recent days. About 2,000 passengers were flown out on each of the past two days, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby said the military has aircraft available to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people per day, but until Thursday far fewer designated evacuees had been able to reach and enter the airport.

"That doesn't mean, just because you have 5,000 seats, that you can fill 5,000 seats a day," Kirby cautioned Thursday morning at a news conference.

Kirby said that the limiting factor has been available evacuees, not aircraft. He said efforts were underway to speed processing, including adding State Department consular officers to verify paperwork of Americans and Afghans who managed to get to the airport. Additional entry gates had been opened, he said.

And yet, at the current rate it would be difficult for the U.S. to evacuate all of the Americans and Afghans who are qualified for and seeking evacuation by Aug. 31. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would ensure no American was left behind, even if that meant staying beyond August, an arbitrary deadline that he set weeks before the Taliban took Kabul last weekend. It was not clear if Biden might consider extending the deadline for evacuees who aren't American citizens.

At the airport, military evacuation flights continued, but access remained difficult for many. Thursday, Taliban militants fired into the air to try to control the crowds gathered at the airport's blast walls, causing people to flee. U.S. Navy fighter jets flew overhead, a standard military precaution but also a reminder to the Taliban that the U.S. has firepower to respond to a combat crisis.

Additional American troops continued to arrive at the airport. As of Thursday there were about 5,200, including Marines who specialize in evacuation coordination and an Air Force unit that specializes in emergency airport operations. Biden has authorized a total deployment of about 6,000.

WHO IS GOING?

There is no accurate figure of the number of people -- Americans, Afghans or others -- who are in need of evacuation as the process is almost entirely self-selecting. For example, the State Department says that when it ordered its nonessential embassy employees to leave Kabul in April after Biden's withdrawal announcement, fewer than 4,000 Americans had registered for security updates. The actual number, including dual U.S.-Afghan citizens along with family members, is likely much higher, with estimates ranging from 11,000 to 15,000. Tens of thousands of Afghans also may be in need of escape.

Compounding the uncertainty, the U.S. government has no way to track how many registered Americans may have left Afghanistan already. Some may have returned to the U.S., but others may have gone to other countries.

At the Pentagon, Kirby declined to say whether Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had recommended to Biden that he extend the Aug. 31 deadline. Given the Taliban's takeover of the country, staying beyond that date would require at least the Taliban's acquiescence, he said. He said he knew of no such talks yet between U.S. and Taliban commanders, who have been in regular touch for days to limit conflict at the airport.

Of the about 2,000 people airlifted from the airport in the 24 hours ended Wednesday morning, nearly 300 were Americans, Kirby said. U.S. lawmakers were briefed Thursday morning that 6,741 people had been evacuated since Saturday, including 1,762 American citizens and green-card holders, according to two congressional aides.

Although Afghanistan had been a hot spot for the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said Thursday that evacuees are not required to get negative test results.

"A blanket humanitarian waiver has been implemented for covid-19 testing for all persons the U.S. government is relocating from Afghanistan," the department said.

Hoping to secure evacuation seats are American citizens and other foreigners, Afghan allies of the Western forces, and women, journalists, activists and others most at risk from the Taliban.

Austin suggested Wednesday that leaving the airport perimeter to escort American citizens or other at-risk people was not currently feasible. "We don't have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people," he said.

Austin added that evacuations would continue "until the clock runs out or we run out of capability."

Russia offered to provide its aircraft to fly Afghans willing to leave the country to any nations willing to host them. Some U.S. NATO partners, including Italy, have been flying Afghans out of the country in relatively small numbers.

Afghans in danger because of their work with the U.S. military or U.S organizations, and Americans scrambling to get them out, also pleaded with Washington to cut the red tape that has complicated matters.

"If we don't sort this out, we'll literally be condemning people to death," said Marina Kielpinski LeGree, the American head of a nonprofit, Ascend. The organization's young Afghan female colleagues were in the mass of people waiting for flights at the airport.

PROTEST VIOLENCE

The Taliban violently dispersed protests for a second day Thursday as Afghans commemorated the anniversary of independence from British rule in Kabul and other cities in scattered demonstrations, including at least one that turned deadly.

In the capital, men and women carried the black, red and green flags of the Afghan Republic, chanting "our flag, our identity," according to videos posted online. In Asadabad in Konar province, several people were killed when the Taliban fired on a similar rally, Reuters reported, quoting a witness. The agency said it was not clear whether the casualties resulted from the firing or from a stampede at the protest.

Afghanistan marks its 1919 independence from Britain on Aug. 19. The Taliban, who swept to power across Afghanistan earlier this week, flies a white banner bearing the Islamic declaration of faith.

At another protest in Nangahar province in the east, a video showed one demonstrator bleeding from a gunshot wound Thursday, The Associated Press reported. It was not clear whether the protester was killed.

In Khost province, Taliban authorities instituted a 24-hour curfew Thursday after violently breaking up another protest, according to information obtained by journalists monitoring from abroad. The authorities did not immediately acknowledge the demonstration or the curfew.

Former first vice president Amrullah Saleh, who is seeking to mobilize the anti-Taliban opposition, encouraged the demonstrators Thursday.

"Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for dignity of the nation," Saleh said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, opposition figures gathering in the last area of the country not under Taliban rule talked of starting an armed resistance under the banner of the Northern Alliance, which joined with the U.S. during the 2001 invasion.

It was not clear how serious a threat they posed given that Taliban fighters overran nearly the entire country in a matter of days with little resistance from Afghan forces.

CASH-FLOW WORRIES

The Taliban have sought to project moderation and say they want good relations with the international community, but they will face a difficult balancing act in making concessions to the West, satisfying their own hard-line followers and suppressing dissent.

A U.N. official warned of dire food shortages, and experts said the country was severely in need of cash, while noting that the Taliban are unlikely to enjoy the generous international aid that made up most of the ousted government's budget.

The Taliban have pledged to forgive those who fought them and to restore security and normal life to the country after decades of war. But many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban's harsh rule in the late 1990s, when the group largely confined women to their homes, banned television and music, chopped off the hands of suspected thieves and held public executions.

The Taliban so far have offered no specifics on how they will lead, other than to say they will be guided by Shariah, or Islamic, law. They are in talks with senior officials of previous Afghan governments. But they face an increasingly precarious situation.

The Taliban have urged people to return to work, but most government officials remain in hiding or are themselves attempting to flee. The U.S. apparently has frozen Afghanistan's foreign reserves and shipments of dollars that help sustain the currency, the afghani. The International Monetary Fund has cut off access to loans or other resources for now.

"The afghani has been defended by literally planeloads of U.S. dollars landing in Kabul on a very regular basis, sometimes weekly," said Graeme Smith, a consultant researcher with the Overseas Development Institute. "If the Taliban don't get cash infusions soon to defend the afghani, I think there's a real risk of a currency devaluation that makes it hard to buy bread on the streets of Kabul for ordinary people."

The Taliban have long profited off the drug trade in Afghanistan, which is the world's top cultivator of the poppy from which opium and heroin are produced. The militants now have access to customs duties from the border crossings, which were the main source of domestic income for the previous government.

But 75% of the previous government's budget was covered by donor countries.

"It costs a lot less to run an insurgency than it does to run a government," said Laurel Miller, director of the Asia program at the Crisis Group, an international think tank. "The opium trade and the border crossings [are] not enough money to run a government, at least as it has been run in recent years."

"A humanitarian crisis of incredible proportions is unfolding before our eyes," warned Mary Ellen McGroarty, the head of the U.N.'s World Food Program in Afghanistan.

Beyond the difficulties of getting food into the landlocked nation dependent on imports, she said that over 40% of the country's crop has been lost to drought. Many who fled the Taliban advance now live in parks and open spaces in Kabul.

"This is really Afghanistan's hour of greatest need, and we urge the international community to stand by the Afghan people at this time," she said.

The Taliban will struggle to make accommodations to the West while satisfying the ultraconservative Muslim fighters that lifted them to power after a 20-year insurgency, with the latter likely being the priority, Miller said. Even a significant shift toward moderation might not be enough for Western countries to keep the aid flowing.

"How ready is Congress going to be to vote for development assistance for a Taliban government?" she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns, Matthew Lee, Lolita C. Baldor, Ahmad Seir, Tameem Akhgar, Kathy Gannon, Joseph Krauss, Rahim Faiez, Jon Gambrell, Edith M. Lederer Munir Ahmed, Ellen Knickmeyer and Sagar Meghani of The Associated Press and by Erin Cunningham and Rachel Pannett of The Washington Post.

People trying to flee Afghanistan gather outside the Kabul airport Thursday, adding to the chaos that is slowing evacuations. (The New York Times/Victor J. Blue)