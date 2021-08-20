EDITORIAL: The madness continues

You'll just have to file this in the Too Crazy To Believe cabinet. Then again, when considering everything in this oh-so-modern cancel culture, maybe it was only a matter of time.

The dateline was PHILADELPHIA, and the wire report said a city board in that town had decided to remove a statue on public property. The statue was of Christopher Columbus--the man who "discovered" this part of the world a few years after the vikings and a few millennia after the natives who crossed over from Asia. Nonetheless, his discovery did change the world. Cities, counties, at least one country and this nation's capital city were named for him. Important guy, that.

But he was a man of his time, and bad things (and people) followed him, so he had to be canceled.

Until a judge ruled this week that the city hadn't provided an adequate opportunity for public input. So he put a hold on the order.

So the statue remains, according to a city spokesperson.

Covered up by a box.

A big box.

We had to make sure we weren't reading The Onion.

Maybe we should file this in the Too Silly To Believe cabinet.