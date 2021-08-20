Empire graveyard

The headline on Aug. 13 read "3,000 troops heading to Kabul." The lede: "Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy."

Pictures of helicopters departing from the roof of the Saigon U.S. Embassy and movie reels of a perfectly good helicopter being pushed over the side of a U.S. Navy carrier after bringing in a handful of desperate evacuees from Vietnam flash through my mind. Déjà vu? History repeats itself?

In April 1975, the North Vietnamese Army was already moving through the streets of Saigon, and the U.S. Army, Marines, and Air Force had withdrawn troops in 1973, leaving behind a considerable cache of weaponry, machinery, tanks, and miscellaneous stockpiles of supplies supposedly for the benefit of our "ally" South Vietnam. All that remained was the partial staff and some loyal Vietnamese employees at our embassy in Saigon. It got messy.

The U.S., the most powerful nation in the world, left helter-skelter with its tail between its legs as North Vietnam proclaimed victory and claimed the spoils of that war. The U.S. intervened in this conflict in 1961 with military advisers and committed major land forces in 1964. Depending on what date you want to accept, the U.S. involvement in this "conflict" lasted either 11 or 14 years.

The Taliban has rapidly regained control of Afghanistan as our "ally," the elected government, fled. We witnessed Taliban troops capturing American vehicles and armament in the major provincial capital of Kandahar. The pace of victory for the Taliban forces has exceeded even the most pessimistic estimates of U.S. experts. The sham peace talks and quasi-agreements negotiated with the Taliban during the Trump administration didn't provide even the minimal face-savings derived from the Paris Peace Accords that officially ended our intervention in Vietnam.

The Biden administration spokesman for the state department, Ned Price, continued to try to put a good face on this situation with ridiculous statements like "This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not a wholesale withdrawal. What this is is a reduction in the size of our civilian footprint."

What a lot of hooey. I expected better from the Biden administration. More straight shooting than that. This is exactly what Price just said that it's not. It is an evacuation. It is abandonment. It is a wholesale withdrawal. This war will probably end uglier than Vietnam.

The U.S. policy in Afghanistan has been obtuse, fragmented and pre-destined to fail. At least we go out in good company. Alexander the Great, the Mongolian Empire, the British Empire, and the USSR all failed to subjugate the Afghan tribes. The country known as the "graveyard of empires" has more than earned that moniker.

The real question for me is why couldn't everyone not have foreseen how this would end? The author predicted this ending in a blog three years ago. If an uninvolved spectator and amateur blogger can predict it, how did four U.S. presidents, Congress, all of the brain trust at the CIA, NSA, and Pentagon not see this ending?

We have now been involved in Afghanistan for 20 years. By most estimates the U.S. has spent over $2 trillion waging this war. Thousands of U.S. and NATO troops have died, many thousands more wounded, and a heck of a lot have come home mentally damaged. Too many have committed suicide. We will be dealing with the fallout from this war for decades, just as we did post-Vietnam. How many wars will it take for us to realize that war and nation-building don't go well together?

President Biden made the tough call to withdraw our troops. I believe it is the right call, just a decade or so too late. We had no real need of a military presence in Afghanistan after Osama bin Laden was killed. All indicators, even then, were telling us that the Afghan culture was not any sort of fertile ground for a Western-style democracy.

Time after time, U.S.-trained Afghanistan forces failed to fight well and often were riddled with agents of the Taliban. Taliban forces came out of their caves and recaptured 30 percent of the country as recently as five years ago and have steadily expanded their control since. We made promises to the citizens of Afghanistan that we could not keep and should have known we couldn't keep. We wasted billions of dollars trying to build modern infrastructure in a country that is now headed back to the 12th century.

Our withdrawal from Afghanistan is ugly at worst, untidy at best, and ultimately an admission of our failure to both subjugate the enemy and to rebuild a nation. Joe Biden will take a lot of heat. But he is only the messenger and the one president who finally made the right call.

The real blame should fall on those people who encouraged and sustained our military presence there for all of those years. The generals who pressed for a new "surge." The members of Congress blinded by flag-waving and PAC funds. The Cabinet advisers who thought it was politically unwise to admit defeat. And last, but not least, the big defense contractors who lobbied for more war and colluded with the Department of Defense to sell their wares.

Boyd Ward, who lives in Mayflower, is a novelist and author of the blog A Yellowdog Takes Aim.