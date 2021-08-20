Farmers offered classes on risks

Extensive rains in the past few years have highlighted the need to understand and manage production risks with crop insurance, said Karen Lee, extension assistant for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Crop insurance and risk management strategies can be challenging for traditional farmers, especially for beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers. However, education is available on such matters at UAPB.

“The UAPB Small Farm Program is now offering crop insurance education for socially disadvantaged producers,” Lee said. “The program is funded by a $75,000 grant from the Southern Risk Management Center to help producers understand the different types of crop insurance programs and make better decisions when selecting crop insurance products.” The program will consist of virtual meetings on the Zoom videoconferencing platform and one-on-one trainings. UAPB agents will be in Pine Bluff and Forrest City to provide people assistance and “Crop Insurance 101” educational materials. The university will collaborate with the National Crop Insurance Services (NCIS) and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) in implementing this program.

Details: Karen Lee at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.