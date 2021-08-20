Federal trial in Pope County drug case expected to last up to 10 weeks

Lawyers for two defendants and for the government in a major Pope County drug case dating from 2017 worked out pretrial issues Thursday in federal court as both sides prepare for a trial that is expected to last as long as 10 weeks.

Earlier Thursday, another defendant in that same case pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges during a protracted hearing that was marred by technical problems that nearly brought the hearing to a halt because of malfunctioning videoconferencing software that kept dropping out the audio from the Pulaski County jail.

Marcus Millsap, 53, of Danville, and Christopher Buber, 35, of Russellville, who are scheduled for jury trial beginning Sept. 7 before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, appeared Thursday by videoconference link for a status hearing.

Earlier Thursday, Lesa Standridge, 57, of Dover pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and will be sentenced at a later date. Under federal sentencing statutes, Standridge could face a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life in prison for her part in the conspiracy.

Millsap and Buber are also facing possible life sentences for the crimes they are accused of, which include violent crimes in violation of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Miller told the attorneys and defendants that he expects the trial to be a lengthy one and has been advised to schedule in some additional time over the estimate to account for potential delays.

"It appears that we are looking at a seven-week trial," Miller said, but then added, "and I want to bring to the lawyers' attention that my chief had a trial just recently and he has encouraged me ... with as many moving parts as we have in this case and as many witnesses as we have coming in and out of the courtroom, with as many marshals who are going to be marshaling people to and from the courtroom, that he would advise us to put in a couple of extra weeks."

Miller said Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. had just finished a three-week trial that wound up being delayed two days after one of the prosecutors was diagnosed with covid-19, making it necessary to test all trial participants and to wait on those results.

"He doesn't believe we can try this case in seven weeks," Miller said. "This case might end up taking closer to nine or 10."

Miller said he was making no predictions in that regard but advised the attorneys to build in some "wiggle room, just in case," and asked each to block out additional time.

"If we can get done in five, that's good," he said, "but if it takes us a little longer I think we need to be ready to deal with that."

Tre Kitchens, who represents Millsap with Lee Curry in the case, said the complexity of the case, the number of witnesses and the sheer volume of data from both sides indicated to him that the trial would likely require up to 10 weeks to complete.

"That's something we've already done," he said.

Crystal Okoro, who is representing Buber, said she also had no objection to building the additional time into the trial schedule.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti, one of the prosecutors of the case, said her office has prepared for a lengthy trial as well.

"I'm prepared to spend the time necessary and I understand there may be mid-trial recesses for covid issues that nobody can control," she said.

On the issue of how long the trial should run each day, Miller offered two choices; a 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily schedule or 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday throughout the run and an early recess on Fridays.

"If this is going to go eight to 10 weeks, which I think it will, I really think the 9 to 3 gives the jury some level of comfort with what they're going to have to do," Kitchens said, "and it allows, quite frankly, private counsels' practices not to completely crater."

Okoro concurred, saying, "Being that we're private counsel, that would allow us to not have to completely shut down."

All three defense attorneys -- Kitchens, Curry and Okoro -- are private practice attorneys. Kitchens is with the Brad Hendricks Law Firm in Little Rock, Curry practices with Gibson & Keith, PLLC in Monticello, and Okoro is with the Crystal Okoro Law Firm in North Little Rock.

Miller said because of the length of the trial, he would need to seat at least four alternate jurors in addition to the 12-person jury, which he said would necessitate calling 80 people for the pool. An issue with that, he said, is where to put them during jury selection to maintain sufficient covid-19 protocols.

After discussing several options, such as using three courtrooms to accommodate the jury pool and the public or to place all 80 members of the pool in the jury assembly room, Miller, making a preliminary ruling, said 50 jurors would be seated in his courtroom for voir dire and the remainder in the jury assembly room on the first floor next to the court clerk's office.

Standridge's hearing -- scheduled just prior to the status conference -- was delayed for 45 minutes as officials at the federal courthouse and at the Pulaski County jail tried to work out technical issues that prevented the jail from connecting via videoconference with the federal courthouse. Even after the connection was established, the audio continued to drop out intermittently. At one point, clearly frustrated, Miller threatened to end the hearing.

"Tell them we're going to shut it down and arrange to transport you to court," the judge said, impatiently. "If I can't hear you I can't take a plea."

Finally, after breaking the connection and logging back in, the audio was established sufficiently for the hearing to contine.

In exchange for Standridge's plea to the drug conspiracy count, Miller agreed to dismiss drug possession and firearms counts that were contained in the superseding indictment. Standridge will be sentenced at a later date.

In response to a plea from Standridge that she be allowed out of jail to await sentencing, citing a covid-19 outbreak her attorney said has shut down the Pulaski County jail to attorney/client visits, Miller said he would consider the request and expedite a ruling. Standridge said in addition to liver disease, she has been diagnosed with covid-19 since arriving at the jail in June.