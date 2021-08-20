Sections
FYI: Bessie Coleman topic Saturday at Air Museum

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Bessie Coleman’s 100th Anniversary — Great-niece Gigi Coleman pays tribute to Bessie, the first African American and the first Native American woman pilot whose goal was to encourage women and African Americans to reach their dreams, 6 p.m. Saturday, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $15; students K-12 free. 521-4947 or email director.aamm@gmail.com.

Today

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"American Mariachi" -- 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Aug. 29, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. theatre2.org.

Chef's Table -- Nature's Bounty has been canceled at Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art by the Glass -- Recycled Paper Relief with Eloa Jane, 6:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Primating" -- A romantic comedy by Jennifer Vanderbes centering on a primatologist, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Aug. 29, Arkansas Repertory Theatre at Civitan Pavilion at the Little Rock Zoo. $45. 501-378-0405 or TheRep.org.

"Ocean Body" -- A 45 minute multi-screen film and music installation, through Sunday, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free; registration required. themomentary.org/calendar/ocean-body/

Saturday

Discover the Grounds -- Singing Insects of Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nature Weekend Partner Chats -- And plant giveaway, noon-5 p.m., South Lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Day -- Bubbles, Boats, and Floats, with artmaking, music by Melody Pond and Still on the Hill, storytelling and more, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

