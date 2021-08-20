FYI: Bessie Coleman topic Saturday at Air Museum

Today

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"American Mariachi" -- 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Aug. 29, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. theatre2.org.

Chef's Table -- Nature's Bounty has been canceled at Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art by the Glass -- Recycled Paper Relief with Eloa Jane, 6:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Primating" -- A romantic comedy by Jennifer Vanderbes centering on a primatologist, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Aug. 29, Arkansas Repertory Theatre at Civitan Pavilion at the Little Rock Zoo. $45. 501-378-0405 or TheRep.org.

"Ocean Body" -- A 45 minute multi-screen film and music installation, through Sunday, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free; registration required. themomentary.org/calendar/ocean-body/

__

Saturday

Discover the Grounds -- Singing Insects of Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nature Weekend Partner Chats -- And plant giveaway, noon-5 p.m., South Lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Day -- Bubbles, Boats, and Floats, with artmaking, music by Melody Pond and Still on the Hill, storytelling and more, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com