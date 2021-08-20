Gravette Chamber, area businesses show appreciation to teachers

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce held a giant Teacher Appreciation Day on Aug. 13 for all teachers in Gravette School District.

The Chamber built up to the big event by providing lunch and gifts for teachers during in-service days on Aug. 11-12. Teachers had been busy all week as schools hosted Meet the Teacher Nights on Aug. 10, and teachers were involved in training the remainder of the week.

Chamber president Steve Harari sent out a letter to all Chamber members and other area businesses the last of June telling them of his intention to honor Gravette teachers and asking for sponsors with donations of cash and prizes to help with the event.

"Help us rally around our teachers and show them how much we appreciate all their work," he wrote. "We all know that life is about relationships, and our teachers, coaches, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, janitorial staff, etc. have huge roles in our children's lives! We have so much to be thankful for when considering the strength of our Gravette School District, so let's show that gratitude and maybe, just maybe, start one of the coolest annual teachers' appreciation events in our area and even in our state!"

The response was tremendous, and a large number of cash and merchandise prizes poured in. Bank of Gravette, Grand Savings Bank and Arvest Bank were premium sponsors, and each donated $2,500 for the event.

Chamber members provided lunch in the commons at Gravette High School again on Friday, with area businesses and churches helping provide food and drinks.

After lunch, teachers filed into the Performing Arts Center at GHS where the stage was colorfully decorated with an archway of black and orange balloons and a table ringed with a garland of sparkling gold fringe. The stage was filled with large and small prizes as members of the high school band and GHS cheerleaders came into the auditorium. Band members circled the stage and cheerleaders filled the aisles as they led the group in a rousing performance of the school fight song.

Superintendent Maribel Childress took the stage first to welcome everyone present and recap the exciting week thus far. She singled out teachers from each school and other staff members, including administrative staff, custodial and maintenance workers, food service employees, bus drivers and secretaries.

Brian Glenn, president of Bank of Gravette, served as master of ceremonies and first introduced Bright Futures president Heather Finley.

Finley, who is also a School Board member, told of the abundance of school supplies that have been donated for Gravette students and said four more truckloads had arrived on Aug. 11. She also explained that Bright Futures has a clothing closet set up at which students in need of clothing and shoes can be supplied.

She said that Bright Futures' goal is to meet the needs of area students within 24 hours and thanked all the businesses, human services organizations, parents and teachers who helped make that possible. She concluded by showing a video featuring Gravette students.

Brian Glenn said the school is like a mirror of what is going on in a community, and community members had expressed their appreciation for teachers by their response to this event.

"We love you," he told the teachers. "We appreciate what you do. It matters."

Glenn introduced Harari and told the audience the Chamber would soon be opening an office in Harari's business building on Main Street. He also reported that Nicole Jowers has been hired as a Chamber employee to staff that office.

Both Glenn and Harari took turns drawing names from a big drum on stage, and employees of the three host banks were on hand to help distribute the many prizes. The event concluded with the presentation of orange insulated mugs to all district employees who have served for 30 years or more. Each mug was engraved with the recipient's name and length of service.

"We are all winners," Childress said. "We are so honored and blessed to be serving here. But the biggest winners are all the kids who will spend the 190 days of this school year with us. It is such a privilege to serve them."

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Brian Glenn, president of Bank of Gravette, was MC for the teacher appreciation event Friday at Gravette High School and helped distribute prizes to winning teachers. Each of the Gravette banks donated $2,500 to help fund the event.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Sherri Webb, World History teacher at Gravette High School, poses with the owner of Mary's Menagerie. Webb was the winner of a $1,000 cash prize in the drawing at Friday's teacher appreciation event and Mary's Menagerie donated the prize.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Teachers visit as they fill their plates and prepare for lunch at the teacher appreciation event Friday, August 13, in the commons at Gravette High School. Gravette Chamber members and helpers provided lunch for teachers Wednesday through Friday.